Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NorCom Information Technology AG    NC5A   DE000A12UP37

NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG

(NC5A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorCom Information Technology : installs DaSense for Detroit Diesel Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:25am EST

DGAP-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders
NorCom installs DaSense for Detroit Diesel Corporation

14.02.2019 / 10:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA installs DaSense at the Detroit Diesel Corporation (DDC) in Detroit. The DDC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daimler Group, is currently conducting a selection process for a measurement data management and analytics framework and intends to test various solutions in the current test phase, including DaSense, by the end of March. If the test phase is successful, various use cases are already defined for which DaSense can then be used.
  
The first contact with the DDC came about as part of the Daimler Big Data Info Days in September 2018 - where NorCom presented the Big Data analysis software DaSense internally to interested parties from the Daimler Group. NorCom linked its trade show exhibition at the Automobili-D in Detroit in January with the start of the project: DaSense was installed on Microsoft Azure at the DDC to give the customer the opportunity to explore the potential of DaSense in the practical application.
  
NorCom also conducted on-site training and an interactive DaSense demo based on a compact subset of data. The next step is to convert all the truck fleet data provided by the DDC into the DaSense format and make it available for analysis. In close cooperation with the customer, NorCom will also create initial analysis examples such as event searches or distribution statistics, which as a starting point enable DDC's data scientists to quickly implement adjustments and their own further analyzes within DaSense (Analytics as a Service).
  
"With the DaSense installation at DDC, we are taking the first step in the American automotive industry. The test phase is a great opportunity for us to show just how powerful and beneficial already a slim installation of DaSense is,"says Dr. Tobias Abthoff, Managing Director at NorCom. "Goal, of course, is to decide the test phase for us and get DaSense into a productive deployment with quantifiable benefits as soon as possible at the DDC."
  
NorCom's DaSense technology analyzes and manages complex, heterogeneous, semi-structured, and highly proprietary data, specializing in technical features and challenges in the automotive industry. So far, the software has been used primarily in the area of ??research and development. DaSense's scope of application covers the entire range of automakers' current and future products: editing, management and analysis of data can be performed on classic drive concepts, from hybrid and electric cars to autonomous vehicles through DaSense.


Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

14.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

775905  14.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=775905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
04:25aNORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : installs DaSense for Detroit Diesel Corporation
EQ
01/15NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : introduces DaSense at the AutoMobili-D in Detroi..
EQ
2018STRATEGIC COOPERATION AVL AND NORCOM : AVL portfolio expanded with highly scalab..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : Context-based workstation and data lifecycle man..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : GmbH & Co. KGaA and FEV Group GmbH concretize ta..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GMBH & : Quarterly figures in difficult environmen..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : completes transformation into GmbH & Co. KgaA
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : and AVL List GmbH sign part-nership agreement
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
2018NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19,2 M
EBIT 2018 2,25 M
Net income 2018 2,20 M
Finance 2018 5,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,16
P/E ratio 2019 17,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 54,9 M
Chart NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
NorCom Information Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 46,0 €
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Viggo Nordbakk Managing Director
Liliana Nordbakk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Mauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Liebl Member-Supervisory Board
Tobias Abthoff Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG14.93%62
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.98%124 977
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.10%109 239
ACCENTURE12.07%100 736
VMWARE, INC.21.80%68 464
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.02%65 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.