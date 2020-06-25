Log in
NORCROS PLC    NXR   GB00BYYJL418

NORCROS PLC

(NXR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 05:53:51 am
169.46 GBX   +3.65%
05:39aNORCROS : Preliminary Presentation 2020
PU
02/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 reverses course to end lower on Imperial slump
RE
2019NORCROS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norcros : Preliminary Presentation 2020

06/25/2020 | 05:39am EDT

Preliminary Results

Introduction

Martin Towers, Chairman

HCilgichkligthotsedit Master title style

FY20 Results

COVID-19, Liquidity and Current Trading

  • Resilient performance despite challenging markets and COVID-19

  • Eleventh consecutive year of revenue growth

  • Revenue reduced by £13.2m and underlying operating profit by £4.6m -estimated impact of COVID-19 in March

  • Underlying operating profit £32.3m (2019: £34.4m)

    • Decisive action taken to safeguard employees, reduce operating costs, minimise cash burn and maximise liquidity

    • Covenant waivers agreed at September 2020 and March 2021 replaced with a maximum net debt covenant of £95m. RCF committed to November 2022

    • Current trading gathering momentum and ahead of COVID-19 operating scenario

  • Underlying ROCE above hurdle rate at 16.8% (2019: 18.2%)

  • Strong cash generation maintained with net debt at 31 March 20 of £36.4m. Net Debt : EBITDA 0.9x

    • Year to date revenue to the end of May was 40% of last year, activity levels continue to improve with June month to date at c75% of last year

    • Net debt of £38.6m at 7 June 2020

  • Return to progressive dividend policy as soon as it is appropriate to do so

  • Strong balance sheet - Group well positioned to withstand COVID-19 impact and to continue to win market share

Financial Review

Shaun Smith, Group Finance Director

CInlcicokmteoSetadtietmMeanstter title style

Margin

Revenue

Underlying1operating profit

Finance charges - cash

Underlying1PBT Exceptional operating items2IAS19R admin expenses Acquisition related costs3Finance income - non cash4PBT

2020 £m Pre-IFRS16

2019 £m Pre-IFRS16

342.0331.0

31.834.4

9.3%10.4%

(1.6)(1.8)

(9.0)(4.0)

30.232.6

0.72.1

(1.5)(1.5)

(4.0)(3.8)

  • 1 Underlying means before exceptional operating items, IAS19R admin costs, acquisition related costs and where relevant, non-cash finance costs

  • 2 2020 Johnson Tiles COVID-19 related asset impairment. (2019 - see page 43 for details)

  • 3 See page 43 for details

  • 4 Includes £1.9m variance in income relating to "mark to market" on FX forward contracts. (FY20: £1.7m income, FY19: £3.6m income)

+/-reported

+3.3% -6.1%

-11.7%

-40.9%

+/-Constant Currency

+5.0%

Disclaimer

Norcros plc published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:38:05 UTC
