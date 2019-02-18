Log in
Nordea Bank : Managers' transactions

02/18/2019 | 02:32am EST

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnusson, Torbjörn
Position: Member of the Board of Directors
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20190214141440_3

Transaction date: 2019-02-13
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 84.07 (SEK)

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 84.07 (SEK)

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Blanca Eloisa Løvic, Head of Control Room, +47 24015012

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.15 EET on 18 February 2019.
We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 11 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:31:07 UTC
