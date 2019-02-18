Nordea Bank : Managers' transactions

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnusson, Torbjörn

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20190214141440_3

Transaction date: 2019-02-13

Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 84.07 (SEK)

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 84.07 (SEK)

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Blanca Eloisa Løvic, Head of Control Room, +47 24015012

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.15 EET on 18 February 2019.

