Nordea Bank : Nomination Board complemented by representative from Cevian Capital

01/10/2019 | 11:29am EST

Following the announcement on 21 December 2018 by Cevian Capital of their approximately 2.3 per cent holding in Nordea Bank Abp, the Nomination Board has today at their meeting approved Cevian Capital's request to join the Nomination Board and appointed Christer Gardell as an additional member to the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board will continue its work and expects to finalise its tasks by February 2019, in time to be included in the proposals in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of Sampo plc and Chairman of the Nomination Board
Mogens Hugo, appointed by Nordea-fonden
Hans Sterte, Head of Investment Management at Alecta
Risto Murto, President and CEO of Varma
Björn Wahlroos, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Christer Gardell, Managing Partner and co-founder, Cevian Capital AB

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 28 March 2019 in Helsinki.

For further information:
Kari Stadigh, +358 10 516 0004
We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 11 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:28:01 UTC
