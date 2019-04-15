Nordea Bank : Restated figures for the four quarters of 2018

19-04-15 10:00 | Investor Relations
In advance of the forthcoming publication of the first quarter results 2019, you are invited to download restated figures for the four quarters of 2018 (xlsx, 295 KB). A major part of the restatements are reflecting organisational changes, as well as changed allocation principles, and in addition a new reporting structure of the units within Commercial and Business Banking is included (the changes have been marked yellow).
