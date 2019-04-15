Nordea Bank : Restated figures for the four quarters of 2018

19-04-15 10:00 | Investor Relations

Please find restated figures for the four quarters of 2018



In advance of the forthcoming publication of the first quarter results 2019, you are invited to download restated figures for the four quarters of 2018 (xlsx, 295 KB). A major part of the restatements are reflecting organisational changes, as well as changed allocation principles, and in addition a new reporting structure of the units within Commercial and Business Banking is included (the changes have been marked yellow).