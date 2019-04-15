Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nordea Bank AB    NDA1V   FI0009902530

NORDEA BANK AB

(NDA1V)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordea Bank : Restated figures for the four quarters of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:48am EDT
19-04-15 10:00 | Investor Relations

Please find restated figures for the four quarters of 2018

In advance of the forthcoming publication of the first quarter results 2019, you are invited to download restated figures for the four quarters of 2018 (xlsx, 295 KB). A major part of the restatements are reflecting organisational changes, as well as changed allocation principles, and in addition a new reporting structure of the units within Commercial and Business Banking is included (the changes have been marked yellow).

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEA BANK AB
04:48aNORDEA BANK : Restated figures for the four quarters of 2018
PU
04/14NORDEA BANK : experts share knowledge on new Open Insights hub
PU
04/12NORDEA BANK : experts share knowledge on new Open Insights hub
PU
04/11NORDEA BANK : to sell its shares in LR Realkredit
PU
04/09BLOG : Brexit - a growing black hole already the size of Helsinki
PU
04/05NORDEA BANK : to change its accounting policy for resolution fees
PU
04/03PODCAST : Stormy Waters – large corporates' increased reliance on bond mar..
PU
03/29GLOBAL ASSET ALLOCATION STRATEGY : Searching for drivers
PU
03/28NORDEA BANK : Decisions by Nordea's AGM 2019
PU
03/22NORDEA BANK : partners with Bluewater to combat use of plastic bottles
PU
More news
Chart NORDEA BANK AB
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK AB-6.39%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.92%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%295 129
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%236 781
WELLS FARGO0.89%216 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About