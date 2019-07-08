Log in
NORDEA BANK AB

(NDA1V)
Nordea Bank : Second Quarter Results 2019 will be presented on Thursday 18 July 2019

07/08/2019

The Q2 2019 report will be published at approximately 07.30 EET (06.30 CET).

Webcast
Time: 09.00 EET (08.00 CET). Casper von Koskull, President and Group CEO, will present the results.

To participate in the webcast, please use the webcast link or dial one of the following numbers:
+44 333 300 0804, +46 8 566 426 51, +358 9 817 103 10, +45 35 44 55 77, confirmation code 95885503#, no later than 08.50 EET.

The webcast will be directly followed by a Q&A audio session for investors and analysts with Christopher Rees, Group CFO, and Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, starting at approximately 09.30 EET (08.30 CET).

After the call an indexed on-demand replay will be available here. A replay will also be available until 7 August 2019. Please dial one of the following numbers: +44 333 300 0819, +46 8 519 993 85, +358 9 817 105 15, +45 82 33 31 90, confirmation code 301291551#.

Analyst and investor presentation in London on 23 August
Time: 08.00 local time (GMT+1)
Venue: ABG Sundal Collier, St. Martins Court, 10 Paternoster Row, EC4M 7EJ, London, (entrance on Newgate Street).

Casper von Koskull, President and Group CEO, Christopher Rees, Group CFO, Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, and Axel Malgerud, Senior Investor Relations Officer, will participate. The presentation, including Q&A, is expected to last approximately one hour.

To attend please contact Ann Crowleyat ABG SC via e-mail: ku.oc190708133054.csgb190708133054a@yel190708133054worc.190708133054nna190708133054.

The Q2 2019 report will be published in English and Swedish. A stock exchange release with a summary of the results will be published in English, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian.

For further information:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 722 350 515Satu Malkamäki, Chief Press Officer Finland, +358 50 448 1182

We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the largest bank in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 11 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:37:07 UTC
