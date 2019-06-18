Nordea Bank : invests in e-commerce startup Mondido

19-06-18 10:15 | Digital banking

Nordea adds yet another fintech company to its portfolio of partners when investing in the e-commerce solution Mondido. A step that will strengthen our Nordea Connect e-commerce offer.



- We're already partnering with some of the leading players within e-commerce to add the most value to our corporate customers. Mondido will be a fantastic complement to this. There are some things that they have done exceptionally well, and we look forward to bringing those value-adds to our corporate customers through Nordea Connect, says Sophia Wikander, Head of Mobile, E-commerce and Co-Innovation, Transaction Banking at Nordea.

Nordea has built a payment service provider where the customers' existing banking engagement is combined with a digital and modern payment gateway including a framework for supporting additional value-added services. The addition of among other Mondido's rules engine, which allows merchants to customize checkout experiences will be a further improvement. Nordea's ambition is to power commerce in the Nordics - and through Nordea Connect, customers are provided with a one-stop-shop solution for Nordic e-commerce.

- We're seeing that there is a major digital transformation ongoing, also in non-retail companies. The forces of e-commerce are pushing companies to change how they are doing business, but also how they interact with their customers. As a bank we are actively working to support our customers in their digital transformations and Nordea Connect is a key component in this ambition, says Sophia Wikander.

Nordea's investment in Mondido will further strengthen Nordea Connect, our Nordic payment service provider, where customers can immediately gain access to all the relevant payment methods in the Nordics through one integration.