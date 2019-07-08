Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nordea Bank AB    NDA1V   FI0009902530

NORDEA BANK AB

(NDA1V)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Podcast: Managing millennials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:38am EDT
19-07-08 16:00 | Nordea podcasts

Have you ever been puzzled or annoyed by what millennials are saying or doing? Are you a millennial, feeling fed up with the stone age tempo, processes or attitudes of yesterday? Find out what millennials want, what they need, and what makes them tick in this 'Managing millennials' podcast with Nordea's Thematics team.

Millennials already represent one-third of the Nordic population aged 24-74. What does this mean if you sell goods or services to them? Companies must rethink their business models when catering to millennials' greater focus on sustainability. Subscription, renting, leasing, or sharing models are more popular than 'purchase-to-own' models - especially as millennials age and grow their incomes, representing an even bigger share of total consumer spending.

The millennial generation is a large and diverse age group (10-30% share of first- or second-generation immigrants). Its share of individuals with higher education has more than doubled to ~45% during the past few decades. Millennials marry less and have children later in life. They are less religious, more likely to vote in elections, and drink and smoke tobacco less (only ~5% are smokers) than their predecessors.

Millennials have different work-life needs and preferences than older generations. They prefer flexibility; corporate values with which they can identify, i.e. a purpose beyond maximising profits that serves a greater good for society; constant feedback and authentic leaders to which they can relate as human beings. The good news is that companies can accommodate most of these by adapting culture and attitudes, and do not need to reinvent their businesses from scratch.

Learn more by listening to the podcast Managing millennials

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEA BANK AB
10:38aPODCAST : Managing millennials
PU
07:38aNORDEA BANK : Second Quarter Results 2019 will be presented on Thursday 18 July ..
PU
06/24NORDEA BANK : wins Bronze Lion in Cannes with pension commercial
PU
06/24NORDEA BANK : Helene Jepson appointed Chief Compliance Officer at Nordea
PU
06/18NORDEA BANK : invests in e-commerce startup Mondido
PU
06/17NORDEA BANK : comment on media enquiry about ongoing investigation by Danish Pro..
PU
06/10NORDEA BANK : proud partner of Pride in the Nordic capitals and Poland
PU
06/03NORDEA BANK : Five tips that will help you stay safe in Social Media
PU
05/29GLOBAL ASSET ALLOCATION STRATEGY : Clash of the Titans
PU
05/23BLOG : Why the European elections really matter
PU
More news
Chart NORDEA BANK AB
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK AB-6.39%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About