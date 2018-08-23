Log in
Sweden's FSA Grants Nordea Permission to Move Bank's Headquarters to Finland

08/23/2018 | 09:06am CEST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen, said Thursday that it has granted Nordea Bank AB (NDA.SK) permission to execute its merger plan and move the bank's headquarters to Finland.

It said a central stipulation for its review is that Nordea's capital requirements should be maintained after the move, as there are differences in capital requirements between Sweden and the European Union banking union.

Finansinspektionen said that in the short term, Nordea's capital requirement in euros will be unchanged, and will remain on a par with today's level even in the long term.

The authority examined whether the move to Finland would adversely affect creditors, depositors, the Swedish economy or Swedish taxpayers, but said it doesn't expect risks to increase.

"The merger means reduced Swedish responsibility for and influence over Nordea," it said in a statement.

"But FI's overall assessment is that the [bank's] transparency and influence in the future will continue to be sufficient to maintain Swedish financial stability."

Nordea, currently based in Stockholm, is making the move to Finland--and therefore into the EU's banking union--to make it easier to compete with peers.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDEA BANK 1.56% 67.84 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
NORDEA BANK 1.48% 95.68 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
NORDEA BANK AB 1.45% 9.095 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
