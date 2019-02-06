Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nordea Bank Abp    NDA FI   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP (NDA FI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordea Bank : fourth-quarter profit tops forecast, says cost cuts on track

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter operating profit, citing cost cuts and rising interest income.

Operating profit at Nordea fell 13 percent from a year ago to 689 million euros (£606.1 million), beating the mean forecast for 656 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"We are well on track to reach our 2021 target to reduce costs by 3 percent compared to 2018 and in 2019 the target is to have lower costs than in 2018, adjusted for non-recurring costs," Chief Executive Casper von Koskull said in a statement.

Nordea's net interest income rose to 1.13 billion euros, beating the highest estimate in the poll of analysts, as lending volumes continued to improve, especially in Norway, and "a correction" in deposit guarantee fees boosted income in its personal banking business.

Loan and credit losses totalled 30 million euros in the quarter, less than half compared to the 69 million seen by analysts.

"Our expectation for the coming quarters is that net losses will remain low and around the average level for 2018," the bank said.

Nordea proposed dividend of 0.69 euros per share, compared with analysts' forecasts ranging from 0.69 to 0.73 euros.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by Niklas Pollard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEA BANK ABP
01:45aNORDEA BANK : fourth-quarter profit tops forecast, says cost cuts on track
RE
12:43aNORDEA : Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2018
AQ
02/04NORDEA BANK : Keliber appoints financial advisors for the lithium project invest..
AQ
02/01NORDEA BANK : Company announcement no. 11, 2019 - Auctions of covered mortgage b..
AQ
01/10NORDEA BANK : Appoints Cevian's Christer Gardell to Nomination Board
DJ
01/10NORDEA : Nomination Board complemented by representative from Cevian Capital
AQ
01/10SBB announces final tender results regarding outstanding 2018/2019 SEK notes ..
AQ
01/08INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Signs Deal to Manage Nordea Bank's IT Infr..
DJ
2018NORDEA : Cevian Capital invests in Nordea
AQ
2018NORDEA BANK : Cevian Capital announces a c. 2.3% ownership in Nordea Bank Abp
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 228 M
EBIT 2018 4 358 M
Net income 2018 3 251 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,81%
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 10,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 32 420 M
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,56 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Casper W. von Koskull President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Torsten Hagen Jørgensen Group Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Christopher Rees Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Treasury
Lars Göran Nordström Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP10.11%36 714
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.