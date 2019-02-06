Nordea Bank : profit beats forecast, Handelsbanken dividend disappoints

Interest income, the bank's most important income line, has been under pressure over the past year due to fierce competition in mortgages and household loans across the region while Nordea has been preoccupied with bringing down spending.

"The results for 2018 are not where we want them to be, we have seen a challenging revenue development," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a conference call.

"We have been inwardly focused."

Operating profit at Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest mortgage lender, fell 13 percent from a year ago to 689 million euros (£606.1 million), beating the mean forecast of a fall to 656 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, the result was helped by a one-off correction of regulation fees.

"We suspect much of the focus...will be on revenue momentum for 2019 with the group still needing to show traction to reverse recent earnings downgrades," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a research note.

The Nordic region's biggest mortgage lender proposed raising its annual dividend slightly to 0.69 euros per share from 0.68 euros a year ago, just below the mean estimate of 0.70 euros seen by analysts.

"We are well on track to reach our 2021 target to reduce costs by 3 percent compared to 2018 and in 2019 the target is to have lower costs than in 2018, adjusted for non-recurring costs," von Koskull said in a statement.

Nordea's dividend miss paled in comparison with that of Swedish rival Handelsbanken.

While fourth-quarter earnings at Handelsbanken came in above market expectations, it proposed a dividend of 5.50 crowns, well below the payout of 6.49 per share seen by analysts and lower than the total 7.50 crowns per share paid out for 2017.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority last year altered the way it weighs risks in Handelsbanken's mortgage portfolio, putting pressure on its capital ratios.

"The bank's policy for dividend is linked to the capital target," Handelsbanken said in a statement.

Operating profit at Handelsbanken rose to 5.29 billion Swedish crowns ($580 million) from a year-ago 5.00 billion, beating a mean forecast for 5.21 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Anne Kauranen and Johan Ahlander