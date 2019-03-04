Log in
NORDEA BANK ABP

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA FI)
My previous session
News 
News

Nordea Shares Fall Ahead of Finnish TV Show Alleging Money Laundering

03/04/2019 | 05:12am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Shares in Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI.HE) fell 6.5% Monday after Finnish state broadcaster Yle said that it would air a program containing allegations of money laundering at the bank.

"The large data leak reveals that hundreds of millions of euros [...] from suspicious sources have passed through Nordea," Yle said of the program, to air Monday night.

The documents that the program has found show how "the European banks are connected to the huge Russian-based money-laundering operation," Yle said.

The show, called MOT, will be aired at 1900 GMT Monday. Nordea's Chief Executive Casper von Koskull will then appear in a studio show at 2000 GMT on the same channel, along with Pekka Vasara, head of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation's money-laundering unit.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -0.27% 129.55 Delayed Quote.0.78%
DANSKE BANK AS (ADR) -0.05% 9.875 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NORDEA BANK ABP -3.99% 7.676 Delayed Quote.9.97%
SWEDBANK -0.09% 170.6 Delayed Quote.-13.58%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 203 M
EBIT 2019 4 338 M
Net income 2019 3 154 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,89%
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
P/E ratio 2020 9,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,41x
Capitalization 32 368 M
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Casper W. von Koskull President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Torsten Hagen Jørgensen Group Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Christopher Rees Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Treasury
Lars Göran Nordström Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP9.97%36 808
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
