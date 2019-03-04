Nordea Shares Fall Ahead of Finnish TV Show Alleging Money Laundering

By Dominic Chopping

Shares in Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI.HE) fell 6.5% Monday after Finnish state broadcaster Yle said that it would air a program containing allegations of money laundering at the bank.

"The large data leak reveals that hundreds of millions of euros [...] from suspicious sources have passed through Nordea," Yle said of the program, to air Monday night.

The documents that the program has found show how "the European banks are connected to the huge Russian-based money-laundering operation," Yle said.

The show, called MOT, will be aired at 1900 GMT Monday. Nordea's Chief Executive Casper von Koskull will then appear in a studio show at 2000 GMT on the same channel, along with Pekka Vasara, head of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation's money-laundering unit.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics