Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nordea Bank Abp.    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investors Sell Treasurys Amid Debt Deluge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

By Anna Hirtenstein

Investors sold U.S. Treasury bonds in response to a wave of new government debt becoming available this week, sending long-term yields on Wednesday to their highest level in over a month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds rose for a fourth trading session to as high as 0.690%, from 0.535% on Aug. 6, reflecting a drop in prices. The yield on the 30-year bond continued its ascent, reaching its highest level since early July.

The sharp move upward marks a significant turnaround for the bond market, which ended last week with 10-year yields stalled near record lows. The Treasury market's signals this year have been difficult to read for some investors, with the slide in bond yields suggesting they are nervous about the economic outlook, even as the sharp rally in U.S. stocks since a March low sends the opposite message.

The yield's climb in recent days was likely triggered by bond dealers paring back some of their holdings and fund managers making room in their portfolios as they prepared for the wave of new bonds on offer, investors said. Thinner trading volumes during August, which marks the summer vacation period in the U.S. and Europe, likely also contributed to the drop.

The U.S. this week is raising high levels of debt as it seeks to boost spending programs to engineer an economic rebound. On Wednesday, the government sold $38 billion of 10-year bonds at a 0.677% yield. It will sell $26 billion of 30-year debt on Thursday. After $48 billion of three-year notes was sold Tuesday, that would bring the week's total to $112 billion.

Treasury yields are "clearly at a more interesting level now," said Laurent Crosnier, chief investment officer at Amundi's London branch. "Valuations were very stretched, the market was pricing in too much bad news without taking into account the supply that was coming."

If U.S. lawmakers are able to hammer out a deal on yet another stimulus package, the government may issue another $1 trillion in bonds, Mr. Crosnier estimated.

Demand should be high for the newly issued debt on offer as investors buy safer assets in anticipation of further volatility in markets, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Equity markets may take a hit in September and October as optimism about a speedy economic recovery dissipates, he said.

He is recommending that investors hold U.S. Treasurys that on average come due in about 15 years, which can be achieved through a mix of the 10-year and 30-year bonds, to protect against this.

"Something will start to give. There's a lot of overoptimism in markets right now," Mr. Galy said. "You need to look at hedges to protect yourself, own something that can give you some oomph and still offer value" if other asset classes such as stocks fall, he said.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORDEA BANK ABP.
08/07'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
RE
08/05Sampo, RMI scoop up UK insurer Hastings in $2.2 billion cash deal
RE
08/05UK insurer Hastings agrees to higher than expected $2.2 billion cash offer
RE
08/05Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4-
DJ
08/05Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -3-
DJ
08/05Record drop in Swedish GDP is still better than most of Europe
RE
08/05Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Recommended Cash -2-
DJ
08/04Amazon starts preparations to launch in Sweden
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 312 M 9 803 M 9 803 M
Net income 2020 1 869 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 27 975 M 33 125 M 32 994 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 27 954
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP.
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,31 €
Last Close Price 6,93 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Mark Kandborg Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP.-5.83%32 884
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.52%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.57%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group