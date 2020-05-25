Nordea Bank : Advance voting and web-stream registration for the Annual General Meeting 2020 available until 18 May

20-05-11 20:43 | About Nordea

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, shareholders will only be able to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Nordea and exercise their shareholders' rights by voting in advance or through a proxy representative, and by submitting counterproposals and questions in advance.

It is not possible to attend the meeting in person.

Advance voting

The advance voting is available until 18 May 2020 at 11.59 pm EET. Instructions can be found here.

Alternatively, shareholders who do not vote in advance can exercise their shareholders' rights at the Annual General Meeting through a centralised proxy representative designated by Nordea. Further information on the designated proxy representative is available here.

The required proxy documents are to be delivered to NordeaAGM2020@hannessnellman.com at the latest by 18 May 2020 at 4.00 pm EET. The designated proxy representative is offered free of charge.

Web stream

Shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting through a web stream. The registration for the web stream is open until 18 May 2020 at 11.59 pm EET. The registration link can be found here.

It is not possible to ask questions or vote through the web stream and following the web stream without voting in advance or issuing a proxy is not considered as participation in the Annual General Meeting.

FAQ

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding the Annual General Meeting 2020 are available here.