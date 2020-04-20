Nordea Bank : Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 May 2020

Nordea's Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 May 2020
Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according
to the rules of the Exchange
Due to the continued extraordinary circumstances relating to the Covid-19
pandemic and the proposed temporary legislation in Finland allowing for general
meetings of listed companies to be held as remote meetings only, the Annual
General Meeting of Nordea Bank Abp will be arranged on 28 May 2020. The notice
to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.
For further information:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15
Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 22 14 00 00
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.00
EET on 20 April 2020.
We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers
and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their
dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the leading
bank in the Nordic region. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on
nordea.com.
Attachments:
04203266.pdf
Disclaimer
Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:05:09 UTC