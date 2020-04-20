Nordea Bank : Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 May 2020

Nordea's Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 May 2020

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Due to the continued extraordinary circumstances relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and the proposed temporary legislation in Finland allowing for general meetings of listed companies to be held as remote meetings only, the Annual General Meeting of Nordea Bank Abp will be arranged on 28 May 2020. The notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible. For further information: Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15 Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communications, +45 22 14 00 00 The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.00 EET on 20 April 2020. We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are the leading bank in the Nordic region. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

