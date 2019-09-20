Log in
Nordea Bank : Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board

09/20/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board was established with the task of presenting to the Annual General Meeting proposals concerning election of members of the Board of Directors, the chair of the Board of Directors and the remuneration to the board members and auditor.

The four largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate in the nomination board are entitled to appoint one member each. In addition, the chair of the Board of Directors participates in the nomination board.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

⁻ Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group
⁻ Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden
⁻ Mikael Wiberg, Portfolio Manager, Alecta
⁻ Christer Gardell, Managing Partner and co-founder, Cevian Capital AB
⁻ Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp

The Nomination Board has now met and Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President of the Sampo Group, has been appointed chairman of the Nomination Board.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.
For further information regarding Nordea Nomination Board:
Kari Stadigh, +358 10 516 0004
For any other information relating to Nordea:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 EET on 20 September 2019.
We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 04:26:07 UTC
