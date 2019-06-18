Log in
NORDEA BANK ABP

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/18 03:47:16 am
67.975 SEK   -0.23%
03:15aNORDEA BANK : Danish HQ Searched Amid Money Laundering Probe
DJ
03:11aMedicover has issued its first commercial paper
AQ
06/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Alibaba, Nordea, Renault
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordea Bank : Danish HQ Searched Amid Money Laundering Probe

06/18/2019 | 03:15am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Nordea Bank Abp's (NDAFI.HE) Danish headquarters were searched last week by the Danish Prosecution Service as they continue their money laundering probe into the bank, Nordea said late Monday.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority investigated Nordea's Danish operation in June 2015 to assess compliance with anti-money-laundering regulations, and after expressing criticism, and a year later handed the case over to the Prosecution Service for further investigation.

Nordea has long said that it expects to be fined in Denmark for previous weak anti-money-laundering processes and procedures, and earlier this year took a 95 million euro ($106.6 million) provision for the ongoing probe.

In a statement, Nordea comnfirmed that the Danish Public Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime, known as SOIK, searched Nordea's Danish head office Wednesday last week. "Nordea is already under investigation by SOIK and this visit relates to the pending investigation," it said.

Nordea said that since 2015, it has invested over EUR730 million within risk, compliance and resilience, and it has more than 1,500 employees working solely on fighting money laundering and financial crime.

"We are fully cooperating with the Prosecution Service to ensure that they have access to all relevant information," said Frank Vang-Jensen, head of Nordea in Denmark.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

