NORDEA BANK ABP

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordea Bank : Get ahead – join our Economic Outlook webinar

08/30/2019 | 04:26am EDT
19-08-30 10:13 | Economic outlook

Sign up for a webinar on the upcoming issue of Economic Outlook and make sure you're in the know on all the latest economic trends in Scandinavia and the rest of the world.

Three times a year, our analysts from the Nordics come together to compile economic forecasts as well as risk scenarios and special theme articles.

They will be helping you make sense of a complex landscape where an uncertain environment and contradictory signals - local and global - are fueling different narratives across the Nordics.

Be among the first to receive the latest report as soon as it comes out on the morning of September 4. All you need to do is click on the link below to sign up for the webinar at 12.00 CEST (30 mins).

Sign up here

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:25:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 538 M
EBIT 2019 3 546 M
Net income 2019 2 476 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 22 755 M
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,08  €
Last Close Price 5,64  €
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Casper W. von Koskull President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Torsten Hagen Jørgensen Group Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Christopher Rees Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Treasury
Lars Göran Nordström Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-18.21%25 205
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
Categories
