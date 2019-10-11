Log in
NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
Nordea Bank : Michael Bloomberg comes to Nordea to talk social responsibility

10/11/2019
19-10-11 8:39 | About Nordea | Sustainability

The former New York City mayor and now UN climate envoy met on Thursday with Nordea CEO Frank Vang-Jensen and toured the Copenhagen trading floor.

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, paid a special visit to Nordea's Copenhagen headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The US businessman, politician and philanthropist was in town for the C40 World Mayors Summit, a gathering of city leaders to share their innovative actions taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Bloomberg, the C40 board president, spoke at the event.

After arriving at Nordea in an electric car, he met with CEO Frank Vang-Jensen, where they discussed leadership, ESG and how to drive the global sustainability agenda. Bloomberg was then given a tour of the trading floor at Nordea's new state-of-the-art green headquarters in Copenhagen.

'Does the terminal work?'

Bloomberg is one of the most successful business entrepreneurs in the world and founder of Bloomberg L.P., a financial information start-up he launched in 1981. The company was built around a computer software system, or 'terminal', that revolutionised how financial market data was stored and consumed. Hugely successful, it grew into a global media company with nearly 20,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of market data to Nordea, which uses the Bloomberg terminals across business lines.

Walking along the rows of the Copenhagen trading floor, the largest in Scandinavia, a 28-meter high atrium with over 600 workstations, Bloomberg introduced himself to employees.

'Does the terminal work? Everything alright?' he asked Petra Wutzl, senior sales manager in Rates, as she turned away from her six flashing screens to shake his hand. She later described the experience as a 'great honour.'

'Bloomberg is our everyday business tool. Getting to meet the person behind it is amazing. He's a legend,' she said.

'I'm a big fan,' Andreas Johansson, chief dealer in Credit Trading, told Bloomberg mid-handshake. He later praised him for reaching out to real terminal users.

'It shows that he's connected to the actual users. After all, we are the customers. And, of course, Michael Bloomberg is a very interesting person historically,' he said after the visit.

Climate on the agenda

Bloomberg entered politics in 2001 when he was elected mayor of New York City. He went on to serve an unprecedented three terms, from 2002 to 2013.

Since stepping down as mayor, Bloomberg has reinvented himself yet again, becoming an international leader in the fight against climate change. He serves as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Climate Action and has made the issue a top priority of his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies. He has also been driving climate-related efforts in the financial sector as chair of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Sustainability is integral to what we do at Nordea - as a company, in our financing, in our investment and in our advice. Nordea is one of 30 founding banks in the world behind the Principles for Responsible Banking developed together with the United Nations Environmental Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

We are continuously developing our offerings to enable our customers to make sustainable, environmentally-conscious choices. This includes, for example, green mortgages for energy-efficient buildings, green bonds, green corporate loans as well as several new sustainability funds and the incorporation of sustainability into our savings advisory process.

The full version of the Principles for Responsible Banking can be found at www.unepfi.org/banking/bankingprinciples.

Further information on Nordea's sustainability strategy and concrete actions can be found at https://www.nordea.com/en/sustainability/

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:55:06 UTC
