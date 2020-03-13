Log in
Nordea Bank : Offers Six-Month Mortgage Deferral to Customers Hit by Coronavirus

03/13/2020 | 07:36am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Nordea Bank Abp said Friday that it is offering six months free of installments to its personal and business mortgage customers, and three months to small- and medium-sized companies that need help because of the coronavirus.

"Nordea is a very well-capitalized bank with a strong balance sheet and it gives us a solid platform to help our customers", President and Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said.

Shares in London at 1105 GMT were up 2.4% at SEK56.62.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

