Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nordea Bank Abp.    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordea Bank : Postpones Dividend Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 01:51am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Nordea Bank ABP said late Tuesday that in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the related recommendation of the European Central Bank, it has decided to postpone its planned 0.40-euro ($0.44) dividend.

The ECB considers it essential that banks conserve capital to retain their capacity to support the economy in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by the pandemic. It has recommended that significant credit institutions, at least until Oct. 1, refrain from dividend distributions, commitments to pay out dividends for 2019 and 2020 and from share buy-backs.

"The board of directors intends to follow the recommendation adopted by the ECB and refrain from deciding on a dividend payment based on the authorization before Oct. 1, 2020."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORDEA BANK ABP.
01:51aNORDEA BANK : Postpones Dividend Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
03/31XXL : announces new bank financing of NOK 1,450 million and underwritten rights ..
AQ
03/31NORDEA BANK : Board of Directors proposes postponement of decision on dividend p..
PU
03/31NORDEA BANK ABP : 's Board of Directors proposes postponement of decision on div..
AQ
03/31NORDEA BANK : Amendment of final terms for Bull & Bear certificates with soft kn..
AQ
03/31NORDEA BANK : Changes for Nordea issued certificates with leverage X15 to X10
AQ
03/27CAVERION OYJ : Corporation terminates its voluntary tender offer for hybrid note..
AQ
03/24NORDEA BANK : Matching halt in Nordea ETNs
AQ
03/23NORDEA BANK : cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 March 2020 and..
AQ
03/23NORDEA BANK ABP. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 551 M
EBIT 2019 2 493 M
Net income 2019 1 544 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 20 764 M
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP.
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,59  €
Last Close Price 5,14  €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Christopher Rees Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Treasury
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP.-26.80%22 801
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.93%287 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.95%256 685
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%202 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.72%192 294
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.69%135 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group