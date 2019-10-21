Nordea Bank : financial reporting in 2020

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Financial calendar

Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2020:

Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results 2019, 6 February 2020

First Quarter Results 2020, 29 April 2020

Second Quarter Results and half-year 2020, 17 July 2020

Third Quarter Results and January-September 2020, 23 October 2020

The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2019 will be published on Nordea's website (www.nordea.com) in week 9, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Nordea Bank Abp will be held in Helsinki on 25 March 2020 at 13.00 EET.

The record date for possible dividend payments is 27 March 2020. The earliest dividend payment date is 3 April 2020.

Nordea's silent period lasts from the fifth business day after a financial quarter ends until the following financial report has been made public. In 2020, the silent periods will be as follows: 9 January-5 February for Q4 and Year-end Results 2019, 7-28 April for Q1 2020, 7-16 July for Q2 2020 and 7-22 October for Q3 2020.

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 CET on 21 October 2019.



We build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.