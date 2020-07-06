Log in
Nordea Bank : to acquire pension portfolios from Frende Forsikring in Norway

07/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT

20-07-06 7:00 | Press release

Nordea has agreed to acquire the occupational and individual pension portfolios from Frende Livsforsikring AS ('Frende') and intends to combine the business with its Norwegian insurance subsidiary Livforsikringsselskapet Nordea Liv Norge AS ('Nordea Liv'). As part of the transaction, Nordea Liv will also enter into a long-term agreement to distribute pension products with the Norwegian savings banks which own Frende.

Frende has offered insurance services in Norway since 2007. Its occupational and individual pension portfolios have total unit-linked assets of approximately NOK 4.2 billion, and it has around 5,600 corporate customers representing around 32,000 individual policyholders.

'Nordea Liv is growing fast in Norway and we look forward to offering Frende's pension customers and customers of owner banks of Frende a wide range of pension products and modern digital solutions. We are happy to enter into distribution cooperation of pension products with owner banks of Frende. They have a solid position in the Norwegian market, and together we can offer a full suite of pension products to both corporations and individuals,' says Snorre Storset, Head of Nordea's Asset & Wealth Management.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Frende Forsikring is the joint brand name of Frende Holding AS and its subsidiaries Frende Livsforsikring AS and Frende Skadeforsikring AS.

For further information:
Group Communication, +358 104 168 023 or press@nordea.com

Nordea is a Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 05:08:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 245 M 9 303 M 9 303 M
Net income 2020 2 107 M 2 377 M 2 377 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 25 169 M 28 253 M 28 398 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 28 292
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP.
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Mark Kandborg Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP.-13.92%28 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%251 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.77%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.31%140 854
