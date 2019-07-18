Log in
NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Nordea Vows to Take Action as Second-Quarter Net Profit Falls 39%

07/18/2019

By Dominic Chopping

Nordea Bank ABP (NDAFI.HE) said it needs to take further action to improve performance after reporting a 39% drop in second-quarter net profit.

Net profit at the Helsinki-based bank fell to 681 million euros ($764 million) from EUR1.12 billion a year earlier, missing a EUR730 million forecast set by a FactSet poll of analysts.

Net interest income slipped to EUR1.07 billion from EUR1.11 billion.

"The operating environment for Nordea remains stable with continued lending growth, pressurised margins and challenging conditions for our market making activities," Chief Executive Casper von Koskull said.

"Our performance is not satisfactory, and further actions are needed to strengthen the financial results," he said.

Nordea said it has, in recent years, de-risked the bank, invested in its digital and compliance platforms, concentrated operations in the Nordic markets and focused more on customers. The financial environment has also changed with expected lower rates for longer and it will soon have more clarity on its capital requirements within the banking union, it said.

"For these reasons Nordea will review its financial targets, including the capital and dividend policy with an expectation to present these after the release of the third quarter 2019 results," the company said.

Nordea backed its previous cost targets, expecting costs for 2019 to be lower in constant currencies compared with 2018, excluding items affecting comparability in 2018 and 2019 with the total cash cost expected to be lower in constant currencies over the same period.

For 2021, it still expects the cost base in constant currencies to be approximately 3% below the 2018 cost base excluding items affecting comparability in 2018 and cash costs are expected to be down by up to 10% in constant currencies over the same period.

Nordea's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of financial strength--fell to 14.8% at the end of the quarter from 19.9% a year earlier.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDEA BANK ABP -2.13% 69.49 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
NORDIC GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.3 End-of-day quote.-22.08%
SAMPO -0.36% 42.1 Delayed Quote.10.00%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 705 M
EBIT 2019 3 706 M
Net income 2019 2 672 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 26 641 M
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,43  €
Last Close Price 6,61  €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Casper W. von Koskull President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Torsten Hagen Jørgensen Group Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Christopher Rees Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Treasury
Lars Göran Nordström Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-4.80%30 347
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.93%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA17.65%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
