NORDEA BANK ABP.

NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
News 


Nordea buys Norway's Frende occupational pension portfolio

07/06/2020 | 01:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nordea bank logo is seen at the bank's headquarters in Stockholm

Nordic banking group Nordea said on Monday it has agreed to acquire the occupational and individual pension portfolios from Frende Livsforsikring AS for an undisclosed sum.

Frende's occupational and individual pension portfolios have total unit-linked assets of 4.2 billion Norwegian crowns (£356.94 million), and it has around 5,600 corporate customers representing around 32,000 individual policyholders.

Nordea said as part of the deal it will also enter into a long-term agreement to distribute pension products with the Norwegian savings banks that own Frende.

"They have a solid position in the Norwegian market, and together we can offer a full suite of pension products to both corporations and individuals," Sorre Storset, head of Nordea's Asset & Wealth Management, said in a statement.

($1 = 9.4277 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 245 M 9 303 M 9 303 M
Net income 2020 2 107 M 2 377 M 2 377 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 25 169 M 28 253 M 28 398 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 28 292
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP.
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,50 €
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Mark Kandborg Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP.-13.92%28 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%251 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.77%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.31%140 854
