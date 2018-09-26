Nordecon : Every apartment of the Kalda Kodu project by Nordecon offers a beautiful view of the River Emajõgi flood plain

26. Sep 2018

Nordecon will design and build three apartment buildings with 10 apartments in Tartu at Aruküla tee 2, 4, and 6. The name of the project - Kalda Kodu (Shore Home) - is inspired by the location on the relief shores of the River Emajõgi flood plain. The Kalda Kodu apartment buildings have a modern form and their design takes into account the surface patterns and quarters. The houses have the energy label B.

'There is a constant demand for high-quality and comfortable new apartments in Tartu - the Kalda Kodu project of Nordecon will definitely mean more choices for Tartu new development. We have thought about all the details in the designing process, in which we were inspired by both nature and humans: the houses are located in greenery and every apartment owner will have a lovely and well-designed home. All apartments have large terraces and balconies which receive sunlight both in the morning and evening. They also offer wonderful views of the Emajõe-Suursoo Nature Reserve. We also made the most possible use of the landforms on the premises,' said ToomasRell, Head of Residential Development Department of Nordecon.

'Kalda Kodu apartment buildings are especially suitable for those who value a naturally beautiful location - the houses are small (only 10 apartments in each house), which means less neighbours and a stronger sense of a community. The high-quality apartments have 2-4 rooms. Our designs are well thought-out and this ensures that the homes are comfortable and cosy,' added Toomas Rell.

The Kalda Kodu apartment buildings are just a 5-minute drive and a 20-minute walk along the cycle and pedestrian track running next to River Emajõgi from the city centre. The houses have excellent bus connection to all regions of Tartu (the bus stop is about 50 meters from the buildings). The public Emajõgi beach is a 500-meter-walk away.

Nordecon has long-term experience in the construction and development of new residential blocks. Nordecon is also responsible for the whole development process of Kalda Kodu apartment buildings - the designing, construction, and sale.

Nordecon started building houses in Tartu in 2003. In total, it has built homes for more than 700 families in Tartu. The apartment buildings on Veeriku, Näituse, and Luha streers, which were developed under the name of Linnaehitus, were given the title of the best residential building by the Tartu City Government. Nordecon is currently working on the Uus-Tammelinn residential area on Savi-Haki Street in the southern part of Tammelinn district.