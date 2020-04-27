Log in
Nordecon : The Road Administration entered into an agreement with Nordecon for the construction of the Väo traffic junction

04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

27. Apr 2020

The Road Administration and Nordecon AS signed an agreement for the construction of the Väo traffic junction on the border of Tallinn. The total cost of the contract is 20.6 million euros (including VAT).

'The Väo intersection is one of the busiest intersections in Estonia, with almost 49,000 cars passing it a day. Today, it has exhausted its capacity,' said Janar Tükk, Head of Maintenance Department of Northern Region of the Road Administration. 'Our goal is to increase the capacity of one of the busiest junctions and make it safer for road users.'

'The eastern direction surrounding Tallinn has not been repaired yet. Many people are certainly familiar with the inconveniences of crossing Peterburi tee both from Laagna tee and from the Tallinn roundabout,' said AndoVoogma, Member of the Management Board of Nordecon AS. 'As a constructor and road user, I am very pleased that by the end of 2021, we will be able to make this key traffic junction significantly more convenient and safer.'

A crossroads area will be built in the Väo multi-level traffic junction, where the Tallinn-Narva highway will be an extensive roundabout instead of the current intersection regulated with traffic lights. Traffic on the Peterburi tee in the direction of Tallinn-Narva and Narva-Tallinn will be transferred to the second level by constructing 4 viaducts over the roundabout.

In addition to Peterburi tee, the construction will also affect the Tallinn roundabout in the extent of 600 metres and the Rahu tee in the extent of 800 metres. During the construction, the tram depot building at the beginning of Rahu tee will also be demolished. In addition to the four-lane road sections, more than three kilometres of pedestrian and bicycle tracks, 4 pedestrian tunnels, and a parking lot for trucks and campers will be built. Modern traffic monitoring and control devices will be introduced at the intersection, such as traffic signs with changing information, information boards, etc.

There will be a smart truck parking lot on the Pirita River side of Tallinn-Narva highway and the Tallinn roundabout. The information boards installed there provide drivers with information on, for example, the time needed to arrive at the port, so that they can start moving on time, which in turn reduces congestion in the port area.

Construction work is planned to start in May this year and the deadline for the completion of the traffic junction is the end of 2021. The total cost of the works is 20.6 million euros (including VAT), of which 85% is financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund.

Disclaimer

Nordecon AS published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
