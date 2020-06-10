Log in
Nordecon : is building the Kobrulehe water catchment and treatment plant in Tartu

06/10/2020 | 02:13am EDT

10. Jun 2020

AS Tartu Veevärk and AS Nordecon entered into a contract for construction of the Kobrulehe water treatment plant for supplying treated water to the public water supply system of the city of Tartu and for connection of the plant with the Kobrulehe groundwater catchment structures. The cost of the contract is 3.02 million plus value added tax. The construction works will commence in June 2020 and end in June 2021.

'Construction of the new water treatment plant in Tila Village, Tartu rural municipality is the largest water catchment construction project in Estonia in recent years which will form an important part of the public water supply system of the city of Tartu and the nearby areas, once completed,' said Toomas Kapp, Head of Tartu Veevärk AS. 'The new water catchment system will increase the security of supplying the city of Tartu and the nearby areas with water and increase the ability to cover the consumption in periods of high demand. Completion of this project will also enable us to start the reconstruction of the oldest water catchment system of Tartu in Meltsiveski.'

'It is the largest investment of recent years into increasing the security and quality of water supply. Nordecon has the competence and experience required and being able to contribute to bringing into life a project of such significance for the Tartu region is important to us: in the longer perspective, the water catchment complex to be built will be supplying Tartu Parish, as well as a part of city of Tartu with water,' said Ando Voogmaa, Board Member of Nordecon AS.

The water treatment plant will be located on the registered immovable of Kobrulehe in Tila Village, Tartu rural municipality and the water catchment wells on the registered immovables of Kobrulehe and Veehaarde.

The water treatment plant will be constructed as one building with the treated water reservoirs (2 × 2,000 m3) and will be operating in two stages. The plant will include an aeration system, gravity filters, a disinfection system, and a pressure booster pump room. The possibility of adding a reverse osmosis system is also provided.

A building for the three-level pump room, water treatment equipment, and reservoirs will be constructed under one roof for generation of water. The processed water reservoirs and gravity filter basins will be built as a reinforced concrete structure and the technical room and the part of the building servicing the water treatment plant of concrete blocks; the building will be insulated and rendered.

Disclaimer

Nordecon AS published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:12:00 UTC
