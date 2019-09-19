Nordex : Iberwind extends full scope service contracts with the Nordex Group for 290 MW in Portugal

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Hamburg, 19 September 2019. Iberwind, one of the leading wind turbine operators in Portugal, is extending its service contracts with the Nordex Group for 132 of its turbines. As part of a Premium Service contract the Nordex Group will be handling the service and maintenance of 110 N90/2500 and N90/2300 turbines and 22 N60/1300 machines until 2025. The extended service contract for 290 MW covers 70 percent of the wind capacity installed in Portugal by the Nordex Group. The first Nordex turbines for Iberwind were installed in 2001.

"The service contract with the Nordex Group is a very important factor in adapting our operational costs to the current needs while at the same time guaranteeing our availability and quality targets. The prolongation of a long-standing successful partnership with the original manufacturer to service our turbines ensures that this is the case," says Rui Maia, Iberwind COO.

"Iberwind is a wind power pioneer in Portugal and today one of our largest service customers in Europe. So I am particularly pleased that thanks to the past 18 years of experience with us Iberwind has deliberately once again opted for our service expertise as a turbine manufacturer," says José Luis Blanco, Nordex Group CEO.

Iberwind - a profile

To date Iberwind has been responsible for the installation of 31wind farms since 1998. The company operates more than 300 WTGs with an installed capacity of around 730 MW, which equates to some 15% of the electricity generated by wind power in Portugal and approx. 3% of the electricity consumed there. The output is the equivalent of the electricity consumption of more than 600,000 households.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

