Nordex : Investor Factbook

Various Senior Management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa Christoph Burkhard CFO CFO Siemens Wind Power Offshore

Various other positions at Siemens

BHF Bank, EBRD Patxi Landa CSO Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower

Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona © Nordex 2020 3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Company overview & business model Products & markets Financials Nordex share Sustainability © Nordex 2020 4 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Investment Case Strategic pillars Global COE Onshore Global player with strong Competitive and COE-driven Onshore wind energy presence in all volume product portfolio covers is the key technology for and growth markets for all regions and the irrevocable transition onshore wind energy market conditions to renewable energy    Shareholder Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy  Team Experienced management and outstanding team  © Nordex 2020 5 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Nordex and Acciona Windpower created a truly global player Market focus Customer focus Product focus Technology focus A strong fit benefitting from complementary approaches Nordex AWP + = Europe Emerging markets Small & medium-sized + Large developers = customers and IPPs Complex and land + Projects without = constrained projects land constraints + = Blades Concrete towers Nordex Group Truly global Broad customer base Different projects Complementary technologies Creating a stronger and more competitive company © Nordex 2020 6 Company overview & business model Nordex - a pioneer in wind with more than 30 years of experience Global manufacturer of wind energy systems focused on turbines in the 2-5 MW class

WTG variants for different wind and climate conditions, addressing the requirements of developed as well as emerging markets

and Founded 1985 in Denmark, IPO in 2001

in Denmark, IPO in 2001 Acquisition of Acciona Windpower (AWP) in 04/2016

of Acciona Windpower (AWP) in 04/2016 Main shareholder Acciona S.A. (36.41%)

Acciona S.A. (36.41%) Revenues 2019 : Around EUR 3.3bn

: Around EUR 3.3bn Track record of more than 28 GW in over 40 countries 7 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Where we are - track record of Nordex MORE THAN 28,132 MW INSTALLED WORLDWIDE SPAIN 1,993 MW FRANCE 2,253 MW PORTUGAL 421 MW ITALY 745 MW CROATIA 57 MW GREECE 166 MW UK 1,468 MW ARGENTINIA 261 MW CANADA 203 MW USA 4,631 MW MEXICO 1,172 MW COSTA RICA 50 MW PERU 132 MW COLOMBIA 20 MW BRAZIL 1,185 MW URUGUAY 309 MW CHILE 288 MW IRELAND 855 MW GERMANY 4,490 MW POLAND 461 MW CZECH REPUBLIC 12 MW ROMANIA 100 MW BULGARIA 8 MW NORWAY 190 MW SWEDEN 514 MW FINLAND 512 MW DENMARK 152 MW BELGIUM 80 MW NETHERLANDS 328 MW ESTONIA 18 MW LITHUANIA 70 MW TURKEY 2,090 MW PAKISTAN 300 MW INDIA 78 MW CHINA 1,053 MW JAPAN 73 MW SOUTH KOREA 65 MW AUSTRALIA 371 MW EGYPT 63 MW SOUTH AFRICA 563 MW OTHERS (ROW) 330 MW © Nordex 2020 8 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Nordex achieved global top 4 in 2019 MARKET SHARES (BASED ON MW INSTALLED) Europe Nordex placed 4th Group 11.5% Americas Nordex placed 4th Group 7.3% Asia pacific Global Nordex (excl. China) (excl. China) Group No installations in 2019 placed 4th 7.6% Others © Nordex 2020 Source: Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Power Project Installation Database (2020) 9 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Our history as one of the pioneers in onshore wind industry Founding First company Installation Completion Commencement Installation of Nordex worldwide of the 100th of the world's of industrial of the 2000th in Denmark to produce Nordex first series rotor blade Nordex turbine a MW-class turbine multi-MW production turbine 2000 turbine 2003 2005 2007 1985 1995 1999 2000 2001 2003 Start of the series Opening of First AW Opening of the wind production production 60/1300 turbine assembly in of the AW facility in prototype Barásoain, Spain 1500 US Launch of Launch of Nordex and Acciona Launch of Launch N155/4.5 Entry into the Gamma Delta generation Windpower become one 4 MW product 5 MW Class generation company series Delta4000 Launch 2008 2013 2014 2016 2018 N149./5.X and N163./5X 2010 2013 2016 2017 2019 More than Launch of Introduction Industrial Implementation 2000 MW of the Opening of first N133/4.8 for of the AW in Brazil with the opening AW 3000 assembly plant strong wind 3000 of hub production plant platform sold in India sites © Nordex 2020 10 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public What we do - Nordex core business VALUE CHAIN. MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER. Project Wind Farm Production and Technical Wind Farm Services and Development System Planning Implementation Operations Maintenance Project Turbine Civil Electrical Installation & Service Development Delivery Works Infrastructure Commissioning Selection of location

Ownership

Optimal siting

Wind measurements

Soil survey

Sound / shade emission

Economic viability

Grid connection

Special purpose registration

Environmental permitting

Building permitting © Nordex 2020 11 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Strategy roadmap further strengthens our competitive position We are: Sustainable | Global | COE Leader We focus on: COE | Speed | Flexibility 1 2 3 4 5 We deliver: Global market COE optimized Supply chain Operational cost Service presence product portfolio transformation efficiencies business 4.7 GW order intake New product Ramping up Stringent Continuously in 9M/2019 N163/5.X enlarges India and W/C-management growing with regionally well product portfolio blade production programme dedicated features balanced in Turkey implemented as predictive maintenance Leading global onshore wind turbine supplier © Nordex 2020 12 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Nordex production footprint shows international supply chain GOOD GEOGRAPHICAL FIT FOR PRODUCTION TO SERVE GLOBAL DEMAND. Mexico ›Tower ›Blade Chile ›Tower Germany ›Nacelle ›Blade Spain ›Nacelle ›Blade ›Tower Brazil ›Nacelle ›Blade ›Tower (2x) Argentina ›Nacelle ›Tower (3x) Turkey China ›Blade ›Smart Logistics ›Blade (2x) India ›Nacelle ›Tower ›Blade South Africa ›Tower © Nordex 2020 13 | Company overview & business model › Classification: Public Nordex operates a lean and flexible business model Turbine development, production, projects and logistics Asset light business model Component Project in value chain Turbine Research Turbine development and Management & Development assembly manufacturing and Logistics Focus on core Wind farm development and operations competencies by outsourcing parts of value Project Wind farm Operation and chain development owners maintenance Limited vertical integration allows company to manage capital commitment and retain a flexible business model Third party Partially in-house Key focus/in-house © Nordex 2020 14 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Company overview & business model Products & markets Financials Nordex share Sustainability © Nordex 2020 15 | Products & markets › Classification: Public Product portfolio with highly efficient products for all different sites Development of product portfolio & pipeline Light Medium Strong wind wind wind N149/5.x 5MW N163/5.x N133/4.8 4MW+ N155/4.5 One platform with market specific derivatives Delta4000 Future focus of product development 3MW+ N149/4.0-4.5 incl. 4.8 mode AW116/3000 AW125/3000-3150 AW132/3000-3465 AW140/3000 AW148/3000 N100/3300 N117/3000-3600 N131/3000-3900 N90/2500 Continuous CoE AWimprovements for low wind sites Delta Phase-out of 3MW Delta platform in preparation 2MW+ N100/2500 N117/2400 Gamma Phase-out of Gamma platform in preparation Site dependent today 2022+ © Nordex 2020 16 | Products & markets › Classification: Public N149/5.X - Key facts WTG design purely focused lifetime extension up to 25 years on lowest possible COE Standard design lifetime of 20 years proven Delta4000 product series 149m rotor "Staged Approach" philosophy proven blade of N149/4.0-4.5 only 5 MW+ WTG based on proven platform IEC S class up to IEC A suitable in core low-to- medium wind speed sites >5MW rating N149/5.X utilizing site potential up to 164m hub heights Nacelle dimensions remain site-specific towers unchanged to N149/4.0-4.5 first contracts already signed 104.8 dB(A) @ 5.5 MW + numerous sound modes © Nordex 2020 17 | Products & markets › Classification: Public N163/5.X - Key Facts WTG design purely focused lifetime extension up to 25 years on lowest possible COE Standard design lifetime of 20 years Same nacelle as N149/5.X IEC S class 163m rotor >5MW rating N163/5.X utilizing site potential Suitable in core various site-specific towers low-to-medium wind speed sites up to 164m hub height numerous sound modes Single-piece blade +20% AEP based on N149 design (vs. N149/4.0-4.5) © Nordex 2020 18 | Products & markets › Classification: Public Global service network © Nordex 2020 19 | Products & markets › Classification: Public Service portfolio: Nordex service makes the difference On-site Off-site Maintenance Inspections

Maintenance

HSE inspections Monitoring & Technical Support 24/7 Control Centre

Support for technical issues Spare Parts Management Worldwide supply of spare parts, 365 days a year Training Uniform qualification of all service technicians worldwide Trouble Shooting Repair

Onsite repair & troubleshooting

Exchange & overhaul of major components Digital and Data Analytics Driving digital change, remote diagnostics & predictive maintenance. Upgrades & Modernizations Products to enhance the performance of the installed fleet © Nordex 2020 20 | Products & markets › Classification: Public Wind will be a prominent source as global energy production rises World energy production is rising… Electricity generation by region ( PWh) OECD countries US India European Union China Others 40.000 +39% 35.000 30.000 25.000 20.000 15.000 10.000 5.000 0 2012 2015 2020 2025 2030 2035 … with onshore wind as a major contributor Cumulative global installed capacity by source (GW) 2018 2035 Onshore Wind 528 2,180 +313% Offshore Wind 22 258 PV 526 3,630 Other 1,451 Renewables 1,831 Conventional 4,365 +8% Sources 4,731 Strong, continuous growth of onshore wind in the medium term expected Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, New Energy Outlook 2019, as of Jun-2019 © Nordex 2020 Conventional sources include nuclear, coal, gas and oil capacities Other renewables include geothermal, hydro and others 21 | Products & markets › Classification: Public Global demand for electricity continues to grow and will increasingly be met by renewables Key drivers of trend Global demand for electricity will grow by almost

62% until 2050:

62% until 2050: In non-OECD countries, power demand is expected to double Most of the growth comes from large, rapidly expanding economies , especially China and India In OECD countries, demand will be flat or even negative , reflecting a combination of improved energy efficiency, modest economic expansion, and retreat from energy-intensive industries These dynamics are slightly offset by the increasingly important role of electric vehicles

Cheap renewable energy and batteries fundamentally reshape the electricity system

A total of USD 13.3 trillion will be invested in new power generating capacity between 2018 and 2050, with over 83% going to renewables Global renewable electricity generation Cumulative renewable electricity generation in China and India PWh 30 26.4 25 +4% 8.8 OECD 20 17.9 countries 15 6.8 10.3 non-OECD countries 10 7.2 7.2 5 3.1 2.3 0 2018 2035e 2050e © Nordex 2020 Source: BNEF NEO 2019 22 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Company overview & business model Products & markets Financials Nordex share Sustainability © Nordex 2020 23 | Financials › Classification: Public Executive summary FY 2019 RESULTS FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE Sales EBITDA margin Working capital ratio EUR 3,285m 3.8% -9.1% Strongest ever order intake of 6.2 GW in FY 2019 - increase of 31% compared to previous year 2018.

44% of the 6.2 GW order intake in FY 2019 accounts for latest turbine generation Delta4000.

Book-to-bill-ratio of 1.53 signalling further growth in the future.

of 1.53 signalling further growth in the future. Delta4000 product portfolio with five different product variants covering all customer requirements.

On October 8th cash capital increase of EUR 99m through private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona. © Nordex 2020 24 | Financials › Classification: Public Order intake FY 2019 Order intake turbine* (in MW) Order intake turbine* by regions (in %) +31% 6,207 Europe North America Latin America RoW 45% 4,754 51% 15% 25% 28% 15% 18% 3% 12M/2018 12M/2019 12M/2018 12M/2019 Strong order intake in FY 2019: EUR 4,415m (EUR 3,637m in the previous year)

Thereof in Q4/2019: EUR 1,102m (EUR 1,290m in prior-year quarter)

prior-year quarter) Stable ASP of EUR 0.71m/MW in FY 2019 Large orders from USA, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden and Brazil in FY 2019

44% of order intake for new Delta4000 generation in FY 2019

Share of Delta4000 generation was 49% in Q3 and increased to 57% in Q4/2019 indicating transition to 4/5 MW class products © Nordex 2020 *Group segment "Projects" 25 | Financials › Classification: Public Growing service business generates steady cash flows Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin EBIT margin 15.1% 16.1% 17.7% 403 315 343 2017 2018 2019 Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base) Comments Service sales share amounted to 12.3% of group sales in FY 2019

Service EBIT margin of 17.7% in FY 2019

97.5% average availability of WTGs under service

Strong service order backlog of around EUR 2.5bn at the end of FY 2019

19.6 GW of installed base are under service agreement

- this represents a coverage of around 70% › Average service contract duration is over 10 years under contract 30% not under contract Installed base: 28.2 GW Thereof: 70% 72% Nordex WTGs 28% AWP WTGs © Nordex 2020 26 | Financials › Classification: Public Strict policies for order recognition and healthy age profile of order backlog Strict policies for order recognition A legally binding contract has been signed

legally binding contract All necessary construction permits have been issued

A connection has been established with the grid or a grid-connection agreement has been signed

agreement has been signed The customer has obtained the necessary financing and payment security was exchanged

The customer has remitted the agreed prepayment Nordex does not recognize "conditional" orders Age profile of turbine order backlog* as of year end 2019 2% 33% 65% <12 months 12-24 months > 24 months Order backlog provides good visibility for next two years Majority of orders older than 24 months are mostly completed with only final invoicing outstanding © Nordex 2020 * Turbine portion of order backlog considered only; no service contracts reflected. 27 | Financials › Classification: Public Combined order backlog of around EUR 8.1bn at the end of FY 2019 Order backlog turbines (EUR m) +43% 5,534 3,869 Order backlog service (EUR m) +14% 2,537 2,218 12M/2018 12M/2019 12M/2018 12M/2019 › Order backlog of EUR 5,534m at the end of FY › At the end of FY 2019: 7,760 wind turbines under 2019 reflects consistent high order intake over service - corresponding to 19.6 GW the last quarters Distribution on Nordex focus markets: Europe (52%), North America (19%), Latin America (17%), Rest of World (12%) © Nordex 2020 28 | Financials › Classification: Public Order backlog well-balanced across platforms, markets and customers Order backlog (EUR m) as of year end 2019 Platforms Markets Customer type 2% 12% 8% 23% 18% 35% 17% 47% 52% 40% 19% 27% AW Delta4000 Delta Gamma Europe Latin America Utility Developer North America Rest of World IPP Other Order backlog well-balanced between platforms, with Delta4000 already reaching 40% by the end of FY 2019.

well-balanced between platforms, with Delta4000 already reaching 40% by the end of FY 2019. Gamma platform soon to be phased out. Other legacy platforms to be phased out gradually in line with customer and market demands. Nordex with strong base in European home markets.

No dependence on one single market or region. Nordex successfully managed to achieve a shift in its customer base from regional project developers to global utility customers.

Utilities with strong ratings and defined requirements, many of which are global key players. © Nordex 2020 29 | Financials › Classification: Public Income statement FY 2019 in EUR m FY 2019 FY 2018 abs. change Comments Sales 3,284.6 2,459.1 Total revenues 3,871.4 2,364.2 Cost of materials -3,096.0 -1,710.2 Gross profit 775.4 654.1 Personnel costs -360.7 -325.9 Other operating (expenses)/income -290.9 -226.5 EBITDA 123.8 101.7 Depreciation/amortization -143.4 -155.8 EBIT -19.6 -54.2 Net profit -72.6 -83.9 825.5 › Sales figures of EUR 3,285m 1,507.2 and EBITDA margin of 3.8% in -1,385.8 line with expectations and guidance 121.3 › High total revenues signal -34.8 further sales growth in FY -64.4 2020 › PPA depreciation amounted to 22.1 EUR 24m in FY 2019 (EUR 12.4 62.6m in the previous year) 34.6 11.3 Gross margin* 23.6% 26.6% EBITDA margin 3.8% 4.1% EBIT margin w/o PPA 0.1% 0.3% © Nordex 2020 *Gross profit in relation to sales. 30 | Financials › Classification: Public Balance sheet FY 2019 in EUR m 31.12.19 31.12.18 abs. change in % Non-current assets 1,488.9 1,277.6 211.3 16.5 Current assets 2,513.8 1,781.0 732.8 41.1 Total assets 4,002.7 3,058.5 944.2 30.9 Equity 745.4 697.3 48.1 6.9 Non-current liabilities 914.2 822.9 91.3 11.1 Current liabilities 2,343.2 1,538.3 804.9 52.3 Equity and total liabilities 4,002.7 3,058.5 944.2 30.9 Net debt* -84.0 -32.5 Working capital ratio** -9.1% -3.8% Equity ratio 18.6% 22.8% Comments Cash position of EUR 510m at year-end 2019 (EUR 610m year-end 2018)

year-end 2019 (EUR 610m year-end 2018) Increase in current assets and current liabilities reflects preparation for high installation activity in 2020

Balance sheet prolongation compared to 2018 is also a result of significantly increased project pipeline © Nordex 2020 *Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond. **Based on actual sales figures. 31 | Financials › Classification: Public Working capital development FY 2019 Working capital ratio (in % of sales)* Working capital development (in EUR m)* FY guidance 2019 < 2% -1.5 -3.8 -4.7 -5.2 -9.1 Q4/ Q1/ Q2/ Q3/ Q4/ 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 -136 47 162 47 92 -300 Q3/ Receiva- Inven- Prepay- Pay- Q4/ 2019 bles tories ments ables 2019 Low working capital ratio also supported by continuous stringent working capital management throughout FY 2019 Decrease in inventories driven by high installation level in Q4/2019

Receivables management mirrors strong cash focus © Nordex 2020 *Based on last twelve months sales. 32 | Financials › Classification: Public Cash flow statement FY 2019 in EUR m FY 2019 FY 2018 Comments Cash flow from operating activities before net working capital Cash flow from changes in working capital -156.9-31.4 194.9156.3 › Cash flow from operating activities impacted by working capital changes and at the same time by net loss and outflows related to VAT phasing effects Cash flow from operating activities 38.0 124.9 Cash flow from investing activities -163.9 -80.9 Free cash flow -126.0 44.0 Cash flow from financing activities 30.6 -46.4 Change in cash and cash equivalents* -95.3 -2.4 › Cash flow from investing activities reflects global SCM expansion › Cash flow from financing activities mainly impacted by capital increase in October and repayment of SSD tranche in April last year © Nordex 2020 *Including FX effects 33 | Financials › Classification: Public Total investments FY 2019 CAPEX (in EUR m) Property, plant, equipment Intangible assets 52.8% 172.5 Comments Investments in FY 2019 mainly consists of:

Investments in blade production facilities in Mexico and Spain Investments in nacelle production facility in India Investments in tooling and equipment for international projects

112.9 • Investments in product development 134.2 › Slight decrease in intangible assets due to lower level of development costs compared to previous year 71.6 41.3 38.3 12M/201812M/2019 © Nordex 2020 34 | Financials › Classification: Public Capital structure FY 2019 Net debt*/EBITDA** Equity ratio (in %) 3.0 2.5 2.5 2.2 2.0 Ambition 1.5 1.3 level 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.0 -0.5Q4/ Q1/ Q2/ Q3/ Q4/ 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 30 25 22.8 20 19.7 18.6 17.4 15.5 15 10Q4/ Q1/ Q2/ Q3/ Q4/ 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 › Leverage ratio significantly declined towards the end › Equity ratio improved towards year end 2019 as a of FY 2019 as communicated result of the capital increase in October 2019 › In Q4/2019 leverage ratio well below own ambition level of 1.5 as expected © Nordex 2020 *Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond. ** Based on last twelve months. 35 | Financials › Classification: Public Debt maturity profile of Nordex Group (in EUR m) EIB SSD fix SSD var Bond 350 307 300 250 228 200 150 100 56 50 13 13 7 0 3 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 SSD maturity of EUR 43.5m was fully repaid out of cash in April 2019.

Major upcoming debt maturities in Q2/2021 (SSD) and 2023.

All Nordex debt instruments well within its covenant thresholds. © Nordex 2020 36 | Financials › Classification: Public FY 2019 a year of significant ramp-up in operations Installations (MW) +23% 3,090 Production Turbine assembly (MW) Inhouse blade production (#) 2,522 12M/201812M/2019 +105% 4,677 2,278 12M/2018 12M/2019 +69% 1,366 807 12M/2018 12M/2019 Total installations of 938 WTGs in 21 countries in FY 2019

Geographical split: 44% Europe, 29% Latin America, 23% North America and 4% Rest of World Output turbines totaled 1,388 units in FY 2019: 536 GER, 526 ESP, 234 IND, 49 BRA and 43 ARG

Inhouse blade production of 1,366 units in FY 2019: 600 ESP, 465 GER, 234 IND and 67 MEX

Outscourced blade production of 2,556 units in FY 2019 © Nordex 2020 37 | Financials › Classification: Public Guidance 2020 - subject to the unforeseeable extent and duration of the measures taken globally to contain COVID-19 Sales: EUR 4.2 - 4.8bn EBITDA: EUR 160 - 240m Working capital ratio: <0% CAPEX: min. EUR 140m* © Nordex 2020 *Depending on the market situation and the pace of the further development of the supply chain. 38 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Company overview & business model Products & markets Financials Nordex share Sustainability © Nordex 2020 39 | Nordex share › Classification: Public Stable shareholder structure & comprehensive market coverage Shareholder structure Analyst coverage Freefloat Sell 1 Acciona S.A. 36.41% 63.59% 5 Buy Hold 7 Key figures:* Consensus of 13 analysts:** › Number of shares: 106,680,691 › Ø Share price: EUR 12.00 › Share price: EUR 7.05 › Ø 2020 Revenues (e): EUR 4,042m › Market capitalization: EUR 752m › Ø 2020 EBITDA margin (e): 5.0% © Nordex 2020 *As of 31 March 2020 ** Nordex own consensus as of 31 March 2020 40 | Nordex share › Classification: Public Nordex share price development (Jan 2019 - March 2020) Volatility of share price is mainly driven by transformation phase of industry and company © Nordex 2020 41 | Nordex share › Classification: Public Strong and committed anchor shareholder supporting Nordex Acciona Group profile / strategy

Holding company with a presence in over 40 countries that invests, develops and operates infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy

Group operates through three main business segments:

Infrastructure : Covers construction activities, industrial activities, concessions, water and services Energy : Includes activities ranging from construction of wind farms to generation and distribution Other : Deals with businesses relating to fund

management and stock market brokerage, wine production, real estate business and other investments Key facts: Market capitalization: c. €5bn

Revenue 2018A: €7.5bn

EBITDA 2018A: €1.2bn

Established track record across Debt and Equity Capital Markets

Entrecanales family as main anchor shareholder holding over 50%, free float c. 39% Recent support for Nordex Continuously strong commitment to strategic investment into Nordex recently underpinned by €99m capital increase in October 2019 Long-term supportive shareholder since merger of wind turbine business into Nordex in 2016 Additional liquidity facilitates expected growth due to ongoing demand for Delta4000 platform Commitment of anchor shareholder proves Nordex' path of profitable growth © Nordex 2020 42 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Company overview & business model Products & markets Financials Nordex share Sustainability © Nordex 2020 43 | Sustainability › Classification: Public Sustainability strategy 2019 to 2021 © Nordex 2020 44 | Sustainability › Classification: Public Sustainability key facts Product Lifecycle assessment of wind farm with Delta4000 turbines shows: only 6.4 g CO2e are emitted per kilowatt-hour electricity generated single Nordex large-scale turbine 1 covers the average annual electricity demand of about 3,000 four-person households2. 474 g of CO2 are saved per kWh generated by wind turbines (compared to the German electricity mix 20183). Projection for one Delta4000 at medium wind speed: savings of approx. 6,300 t CO2 per year. Employees Lost time injury frequency (LTIF) lowered to 4.6 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: 5.6) 73 nationalities were working at Nordex in FY 2019 Environment 73.5% of the overall amount of purchased electricity in 2019 was generated by the use of renewables 1 Reference: N149/4.0-4.5, medium wind speed of 6.5m/s, excl. losses. © Nordex 2020 2 https://www.musterhaushalt.de/durchschnitt/stromverbrauch/ average electricity demand of 4,432 kWh per year. 3 https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/sites/default/files/medien/1410/publikationen/2019-04-10_cc_10-2019_strommix_2019.pdf. 45 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Financial calendar 2020* 2020* Event 9 March Publication of preliminary figures FY 2019 24 March Analyst conference / Publication of Annual Report 2019 11 May Interim Statement Q1 2020 26 May Annual General Meeting (Rostock) 13 August Interim Report H1 2020 13 November Interim Statement Q3 2020 © Nordex 2020 *Subject to change 46 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook › Classification: Public Disclaimer All financial figures within this presentation are final and audited.

This presentation was produced in April 2020 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.

