Nordex : Investor Factbook
04/06/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
2 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Experienced management team
José Luis Blanco
CEO
CEO Acciona Windpower
Various Senior Management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa
Christoph Burkhard
CFO
CFO Siemens Wind Power Offshore
Various other positions at Siemens
BHF Bank, EBRD
Patxi Landa
CSO
Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower
Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona
3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Agenda
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
4 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Investment Case
Strategic pillars
Global
COE
Onshore
Global player with strong
Competitive and COE-driven
Onshore wind energy
presence in all volume
product portfolio covers
is the key technology for
and growth markets for
all regions and
the irrevocable transition
onshore wind energy
market conditions
to renewable energy
Shareholder
Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy
Team
Experienced management
and outstanding team
5 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Nordex and Acciona Windpower created a truly global player
Market focus
Customer focus
Product focus
Technology focus
A strong fit benefitting from complementary approaches
Nordex
AWP
+
=
Europe
Emerging markets
Small & medium-sized
+
Large developers
=
customers
and IPPs
Complex and land
+
Projects without
=
constrained projects
land constraints
+
=
Blades
Concrete towers
Nordex Group
Truly global
Broad customer base
Different projects
Complementary
technologies
Creating a stronger
and more competitive
company
6 Company overview & business model
Nordex - a pioneer in wind with more than 30 years of experience
Global manufacturer of wind energy systems focused on turbines in the 2-5 MW class
WTG variants for different wind and climate conditions, addressing the requirements of developed as well as emerging markets
Production sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA, Argentina and Mexico
Headquarter in Hamburg ; subsidiaries for sales and service in all core markets
Listed company in the German TecDax and SDAX
Founded 1985 in Denmark, IPO in 2001
Acquisition of Acciona Windpower (AWP) in 04/2016
Main shareholder Acciona S.A. (36.41%)
Revenues 2019: Around EUR 3.3bn
Track record of more than 28 GW in over 40 countries
7 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Where we are - track record of Nordex
MORE THAN 28,132 MW INSTALLED WORLDWIDE
SPAIN
1,993 MW
FRANCE
2,253 MW
PORTUGAL
421 MW
ITALY
745 MW
CROATIA
57 MW
GREECE
166 MW
UK
1,468 MW
ARGENTINIA
261 MW
CANADA
203 MW
USA
4,631 MW
MEXICO
1,172 MW
COSTA RICA
50 MW
PERU
132 MW
COLOMBIA
20 MW
BRAZIL
1,185 MW
URUGUAY
309 MW
CHILE
288 MW
IRELAND
855 MW
GERMANY
4,490 MW
POLAND
461 MW
CZECH REPUBLIC
12 MW
ROMANIA
100 MW
BULGARIA
8 MW
NORWAY
190 MW
SWEDEN
514 MW
FINLAND
512 MW
DENMARK
152 MW
BELGIUM
80 MW
NETHERLANDS
328 MW
ESTONIA
18 MW
LITHUANIA
70 MW
TURKEY
2,090 MW
PAKISTAN
300 MW
INDIA
78 MW
CHINA
1,053 MW
JAPAN
73 MW
SOUTH KOREA
65 MW
AUSTRALIA
371 MW
EGYPT
63 MW
SOUTH AFRICA
563 MW
OTHERS (ROW
)
330 MW
8 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Nordex achieved global top 4 in 2019
MARKET SHARES (BASED ON MW INSTALLED)
Europe
Nordex
placed 4
th
Group
11.5%
Americas
Nordex
placed 4th
Group
7.3%
Asia pacific
Global
Nordex
(excl. China)
(excl. China)
Group
No installations in 2019
placed 4
th
7.6%
Others
© Nordex 2020
Source: Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Power Project Installation Database (2020)
9 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Our history as one of the pioneers in onshore wind industry
Founding
First company
Installation
Completion
Commencement
Installation
of Nordex
worldwide
of the 100th
of the world's
of industrial
of the 2000th
in Denmark
to produce
Nordex
first series
rotor blade
Nordex turbine
a MW-class
turbine
multi-MW
production
turbine
2000
turbine
2003
2005
2007
1985
1995
1999
2000
2001
2003
Start of
the series
Opening of
First AW
Opening of the wind
production
production
60/1300
turbine assembly in
of the AW
facility in
prototype
Barásoain, Spain
1500
US
Launch of
Launch of
Nordex and Acciona
Launch of
Launch N155/4.5
Entry into the
Gamma
Delta generation
Windpower become one
4 MW product
5 MW Class
generation
company
series Delta4000
Launch
2008
2013
2014
2016
2018
N149./5.X and
N163./5X
2010
2013
2016
2017
2019
More than
Launch of
Introduction
Industrial Implementation
2000 MW of the
Opening of first
N133/4.8 for
of the AW
in Brazil with the opening
AW 3000
assembly plant
strong wind
3000
of hub production plant
platform sold
in India
sites
© Nordex 2020
10 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
What we do - Nordex core business
VALUE CHAIN. MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER.
Project
Wind Farm
Production and Technical
Wind Farm
Services and
Development
System Planning
Implementation
Operations
Maintenance
Project
Turbine
Civil
Electrical
Installation &
Service
Development
Delivery
Works
Infrastructure
Commissioning
Selection of location
Ownership
Optimal siting
Wind measurements
Soil survey
Sound / shade emission
Economic viability
Grid connection
Special purpose registration
Environmental permitting
Building permitting
© Nordex 2020
11 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Strategy roadmap further strengthens our competitive position
We are:
Sustainable | Global | COE Leader
We focus on:
COE | Speed | Flexibility
1
2
3
4
5
We deliver:
Global market
COE optimized
Supply chain
Operational cost
Service
presence
product portfolio
transformation
efficiencies
business
4.7 GW order intake
New product
Ramping up
Stringent
Continuously
in 9M/2019
N163/5.X enlarges
India and
W/C-management
growing with
regionally well
product portfolio
blade production
programme
dedicated features
balanced
in Turkey
implemented
as predictive
maintenance
Leading global onshore wind turbine supplier
© Nordex 2020
12 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Nordex production footprint shows international supply chain
GOOD GEOGRAPHICAL FIT FOR PRODUCTION TO SERVE GLOBAL DEMAND.
Mexico
› Tower › Blade
Chile
›Tower
Germany
› Nacelle › Blade
Spain
›Nacelle ›Blade ›Tower
Brazil
› Nacelle › Blade › Tower (2x)
Argentina
› Nacelle › Tower (3x)
Turkey
China
›Blade
›Smart Logistics
›Blade (2x)
India
› Nacelle › Tower › Blade
South Africa
›Tower
13 | Company overview & business model
› Classification: Public
Nordex operates a lean and flexible business model
Turbine development, production, projects and logistics
Asset light
business model
Component
Project
in value chain
Turbine Research
Turbine
development and
Management
& Development
assembly
manufacturing
and Logistics
Focus on core
Wind farm development and operations
competencies
by outsourcing
parts of value
Project
Wind farm
Operation and
chain
development
owners
maintenance
Limited vertical integration allows company to manage capital commitment
and retain a flexible business model
Third party
Partially in-house
Key focus/in-house
© Nordex 2020
14 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Agenda
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
15 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
Product portfolio with highly efficient products for all different sites
Development of product portfolio & pipeline
Light
Medium
Strong
wind
wind
wind
N149/5.x
5MW
N163/5.x
N133/4.8
One platform with market specific derivatives
Delta4000
Future focus of product development
N149/4.0-4.5 incl. 4.8 mode
AW116/3000
AW125/3000-3150
AW132/3000-3465
AW140/3000
AW148/3000
N100/3300
N117/3000-3600
N131/3000-3900
N90/2500
Continuous CoE
AW improvements for low wind sites
Delta
Phase-out of 3MW Delta
platform in preparation
Gamma
Phase-out of Gamma platform
in preparation
Site dependent
today
2022+
© Nordex 2020
16 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
N149/5.X - Key facts
WTG design purely focused
lifetime extension up to 25 years
on lowest possible COE
Standard design lifetime of 20 years
proven Delta4000 product series
149m rotor
"Staged Approach" philosophy
proven blade of N149/4.0-4.5
only 5 MW+ WTG based on
proven platform
IEC S class
up to IEC A
suitable in core low-to- medium wind speed sites
>5MW rating
N149/5.
X
utilizing site potential
up to 164m hub heights
Nacelle dimensions remain
site-specific towers
unchanged to N149/4.0-4.5
first contracts already signed
104.8 dB(A) @ 5.5 MW
+ numerous sound modes
© Nordex 2020
17 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
N163/5.X - Key Facts
WTG design purely focused
lifetime extension up to 25 years
on lowest possible COE
Standard design lifetime of 20 years
Same nacelle as N149/5.X
IEC S class
163m rotor
>5MW rating
N163/5.
X
utilizing site potential
Suitable in core
various site-specific towers
low-to-medium wind speed sites
up to 164m hub height
numerous sound modes
Single-piece blade
+20% AEP
based on N149 design
(vs. N149/4.0-4.5)
© Nordex 2020
18 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
19 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
Service portfolio: Nordex service makes the difference
Maintenance
Maintenance
HSE inspections
Monitoring &
Technical Support
24/7 Control Centre
Support for technical issues
Spare Parts
Management
Worldwide supply of spare parts, 365 days a year
Training
Uniform qualification of all service technicians worldwide
Trouble Shooting
Onsite repair & troubleshooting
Exchange & overhaul of major components
Digital and Data
Analytics
Driving digital change, remote diagnostics & predictive maintenance.
Upgrades &
Modernizations
Products to enhance the performance of the installed fleet
20 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
Wind will be a prominent source as global energy production rises
World energy production is rising…
Electricity generation by region ( PWh)
OECD countries
US
India
European Union
China
Others
40.000
+39%
35.000
30.000
25.000
20.000
15.000
10.000
5.000
0
2012
2015
2020
2025
2030
2035
… with onshore wind as a major contributor
Cumulative global installed capacity by source (GW)
2018 2035
Onshore Wind
528
2,180
+313%
Offshore Wind
22
258
PV
526
3,630
Other
1,451
Renewables
1,831
Conventional
4,365
+8%
Sources
4,731
Strong, continuous growth of onshore wind in the medium term expected
Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, New Energy Outlook 2019, as of Jun-2019
© Nordex 2020
Conventional sources include nuclear, coal, gas and oil capacities
Other renewables include geothermal, hydro and others
21 | Products & markets
› Classification: Public
Global demand for electricity continues to grow and will increasingly be met by renewables
Key drivers of trend
Global demand for electricity will grow by almost
62% until 2050:
In non-OECD countries, power demand is expected to double
Most of the growth comes from large, rapidly expanding economies, especially China and India
In OECD countries, demand will be flat or even negative , reflecting a combination of improved energy efficiency, modest economic expansion, and retreat from energy-intensive industries
These dynamics are slightly offset by the increasingly important role of electric vehicles
Cheap renewable energy and batteries fundamentally reshape the electricity system
A total of USD 13.3 trillion will be invested in new power generating capacity between 2018 and 2050, with over 83% going to renewables
Global renewable electricity generation
Cumulative renewable electricity generation in China and India
PWh
30
26.4
25
+4%
8.8
OECD
20
17.9
countries
15
6.8
10.3
non-OECD
countries
10
7.2
7.2
5
3.1
2.3
0
2018
2035e
2050e
© Nordex 2020
Source: BNEF NEO 2019
22 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Agenda
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
23 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Executive summary
FY 2019 RESULTS FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE
Sales
EBITDA margin
Working capital ratio
EUR 3,285m
3.8%
-9.1%
Strongest ever order intake of 6.2 GW in FY 2019 - increase of 31% compared to previous year 2018.
44% of the 6.2 GW order intake in FY 2019 accounts for latest turbine generation Delta4000.
Book-to-bill-ratioof 1.53 signalling further growth in the future.
Delta4000 product portfolio with five different product variants covering all customer requirements.
On October 8th cash capital increase of EUR 99m through private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona.
© Nordex 2020
24 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Order intake FY 2019
Order intake turbine* (in MW)
Order intake turbine* by regions (in %)
+31%
6,207
Europe
North America
Latin America
RoW
45%
4,754
51%
15%
25%
28%
15%
18%
3%
12M/2018
12M/2019
12M/2018
12M/2019
Strong order intake in FY 2019: EUR 4,415m (EUR 3,637m in the previous year)
Thereof in Q4/2019: EUR 1,102m (EUR 1,290m in prior-year quarter)
Stable ASP of EUR 0.71m/MW in FY 2019
Large orders from USA, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden and Brazil in FY 2019
44% of order intake for new Delta4000 generation in FY 2019
Share of Delta4000 generation was 49% in Q3 and increased to 57% in Q4/2019 indicating transition to 4/5 MW class products
© Nordex 2020
*Group segment "Projects"
25 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Growing service business generates steady cash flows
Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin
EBIT margin
15.1%
16.1%
17.7%
403
315
343
2017 2018 2019
Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)
Comments
Service sales share amounted to 12.3% of group sales in FY 2019
Service EBIT margin of 17.7% in FY 2019
97.5% average availability of WTGs under service
Strong service order backlog of around EUR 2.5bn at the end of FY 2019
19.6 GW of installed base are under service agreement
- this represents a coverage of around 70%
› Average service contract duration is over 10 years
under contract
30%
not under contract
Installed
base:
28.2 GW
Thereof:
70%
72% Nordex WTGs
28% AWP WTGs
© Nordex 2020
26 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Strict policies for order recognition and healthy age profile of order backlog
Strict policies for order recognition
A legally binding contract has been signed
All necessary construction permits have been issued
A connection has been established with the grid or a grid-connection agreement has been signed
The customer has obtained the necessary financing and payment security was exchanged
The customer has remitted the agreed prepayment
Nordex does not recognize "conditional" orders
Age profile of turbine order backlog* as of year end 2019
2%
33%
65%
<12 months 12-24 months > 24 months
Order backlog provides good visibility for next two years
Majority of orders older than 24 months are mostly completed with only final invoicing outstanding
© Nordex 2020
* Turbine portion of order backlog considered only; no service contracts reflected.
27 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Combined order backlog of around EUR 8.1bn at the end of FY 2019
Order backlog turbines (EUR m)
+43%
5,534
3,869
Order backlog service (EUR m)
+14%
2,537
2,218
12M/2018
12M/2019
12M/2018
12M/2019
› Order backlog of EUR 5,534m at the end of FY
› At the end of FY 2019: 7,760 wind turbines under
2019 reflects consistent high order intake over
service - corresponding to 19.6 GW
the last quarters
Distribution on Nordex focus markets: Europe (52%), North America (19%), Latin America (17%), Rest of World (12%)
© Nordex 2020
28 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Order backlog well-balanced across platforms, markets and customers
Order backlog (EUR m) as of year end 2019
Platforms
Markets
Customer type
2%
12%
8%
23%
18%
35%
17%
47%
52%
40%
19%
27%
AW
Delta4000
Delta
Gamma
Europe
Latin America
Utility
Developer
North America
Rest of World
IPP
Other
Order backlog well-balanced between platforms, with Delta4000 already reaching 40% by the end of FY 2019.
Gamma platform soon to be phased out. Other legacy platforms to be phased out gradually in line with customer and market demands.
Nordex with strong base in European home markets.
No dependence on one single market or region.
Nordex successfully managed to achieve a shift in its customer base from regional project developers to global utility customers.
Utilities with strong ratings and defined requirements, many of which are global key players.
29 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Income statement FY 2019
in EUR m
FY 2019
FY 2018 abs. change
Comments
Sales
3,284.6
2,459.1
Total revenues
3,871.4
2,364.2
Cost of materials
-3,096.0
-1,710.2
Gross profit
775.4
654.1
Personnel costs
-360.7
-325.9
Other operating (expenses)/income
-290.9
-226.5
EBITDA
123.8
101.7
Depreciation/amortization
-143.4
-155.8
EBIT
-19.6
-54.2
Net profit
-72.6
-83.9
825.5
›
Sales figures of EUR 3,285m
1,507.2
and EBITDA margin of 3.8% in
-1,385.8
line with expectations and
guidance
121.3
›
High total revenues signal
-34.8
further sales growth in FY
-64.4
2020
›
PPA depreciation amounted to
22.1
EUR 24m in FY 2019 (EUR
12.4
62.6m in the previous year)
34.6
11.3
Gross margin*
23.6%
26.6%
EBITDA margin
3.8%
4.1%
EBIT margin w/o PPA
0.1%
0.3%
© Nordex 2020
*Gross profit in relation to sales.
30 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Balance sheet FY 2019
in EUR m
31.12.19
31.12.18
abs. change
in %
Non-current assets
1,488.9
1,277.6
211.3
16.5
Current assets
2,513.8
1,781.0
732.8
41.1
Total assets
4,002.7
3,058.5
944.2
30.9
Equity
745.4
697.3
48.1
6.9
Non-current liabilities
914.2
822.9
91.3
11.1
Current liabilities
2,343.2
1,538.3
804.9
52.3
Equity and total liabilities
4,002.7
3,058.5
944.2
30.9
Net debt*
-84.0
-32.5
Working capital ratio**
-9.1%
-3.8%
Equity ratio
18.6%
22.8%
Comments
Cash position of EUR 510m at year-end 2019 (EUR 610m year-end 2018)
Increase in current assets and current liabilities reflects preparation for high installation activity in 2020
Balance sheet prolongation compared to 2018 is also a result of significantly increased project pipeline
© Nordex 2020
*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.
**Based on actual sales figures.
31 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Working capital development FY 2019
Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*
Working capital development (in EUR m)*
FY guidance 2019 < 2%
-1.5
-3.8
-4.7
-5.2
-9.1
Q4/
Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
-136
47
162
47
92
-300
Q3/
Receiva-
Inven-
Prepay-
Pay-
Q4/
2019
bles
tories
ments
ables
2019
Low working capital ratio also supported by continuous stringent working capital management throughout FY 2019
Decrease in inventories driven by high installation level in Q4/2019
Receivables management mirrors strong cash focus
© Nordex 2020
*Based on last twelve months sales.
32 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Cash flow statement FY 2019
Cash flow from operating activities before net working capital
Cash flow from changes in working capital
› Cash flow from operating
activities impacted by working
capital changes and at the
same time by net loss and
outflows related to VAT
phasing effects
Cash flow from operating activities
38.0
124.9
Cash flow from investing activities
-163.9
-80.9
Free cash flow
-126.0
44.0
Cash flow from financing activities
30.6
-46.4
Change in cash and cash equivalents*
-95.3
-2.4
›
Cash flow from investing
activities reflects global SCM
expansion
›
Cash flow from financing
activities mainly impacted by
capital increase in October
and repayment of SSD
tranche in April last year
© Nordex 2020
*Including FX effects
33 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Total investments FY 2019
CAPEX (in EUR m)
Property, plant, equipment
Intangible assets
52.8%
172.5
Comments
Investments in FY 2019 mainly consists of:
Investments in blade production facilities in Mexico and Spain
Investments in nacelle production facility in India
Investments in tooling and equipment for international projects
112.9
• Investments in product development
134.2
›
Slight decrease in intangible assets due to lower level
of development costs compared to previous year
71.6
12M/2018
12M/2019
© Nordex 2020
34 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Capital structure FY 2019
Net debt*/EBITDA**
Equity ratio (in %)
3.0
2.5
2.5
2.2
2.0
Ambition
1.5
1.3
level
1.0
0.7
0.5
0.3
0.0
-0.5
Q4/
Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
30
25
22.8
20
19.7
18.6
17.4
15.5
15
10Q4/
Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
›
Leverage ratio significantly declined towards the end
› Equity ratio improved towards year end 2019 as a
of FY 2019 as communicated
result of the capital increase in October 2019
›
In Q4/2019 leverage ratio well below own ambition
level of 1.5 as expected
© Nordex 2020
*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.
** Based on last twelve months.
35 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Debt maturity profile of Nordex Group
(in EUR m)
EIB
SSD fix
SSD var
Bond
350
307
300
250
228
200
150
100
56
50
13
13
7
0
3
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
SSD maturity of EUR 43.5m was fully repaid out of cash in April 2019.
Major upcoming debt maturities in Q2/2021 (SSD) and 2023.
All Nordex debt instruments well within its covenant thresholds.
© Nordex 2020
36 | Financials
› Classification: Public
FY 2019 a year of significant ramp-up in operations
Installations (MW)
+23%
3,090
Production
Turbine assembly (MW) Inhouse blade production (#)
+105%
4,677
2,278
12M/2018
12M/2019
+69%
1,366
807
12M/2018
12M/2019
Total installations of 938 WTGs in 21 countries in FY 2019
Geographical split: 44% Europe, 29% Latin America, 23% North America and 4% Rest of World
Output turbines totaled 1,388 units in FY 2019: 536 GER, 526 ESP, 234 IND, 49 BRA and 43 ARG
Inhouse blade production of 1,366 units in FY 2019: 600 ESP, 465 GER, 234 IND and 67 MEX
Outscourced blade production of 2,556 units in FY 2019
37 | Financials
› Classification: Public
Guidance 2020 - subject to the unforeseeable extent and duration of the measures taken globally to contain COVID-19
Working capital ratio:
<0%
© Nordex 2020
*Depending on the market situation and the pace of the further development of the supply chain.
38 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Agenda
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
39 | Nordex share
› Classification: Public
Stable shareholder structure & comprehensive market coverage
Shareholder structure
Analyst coverage
Freefloat
Sell
1
Acciona S.A.
Key figures:*
Consensus of 13 analysts:**
›
Number of shares:
106,680,691
›
Ø Share price:
EUR 12.00
›
Share price:
EUR 7.05
›
Ø 2020
Revenues (e):
EUR 4,042m
›
Market capitalization:
EUR 752m
›
Ø 2020
EBITDA margin (e):
5.0%
© Nordex 2020
*As of 31 March 2020
** Nordex own consensus as of 31 March 2020
40 | Nordex share
› Classification: Public
Nordex share price development (Jan 2019 - March 2020)
Volatility of share price is mainly driven by transformation phase of industry and company
© Nordex 2020
41 | Nordex share
› Classification: Public
Strong and committed anchor shareholder supporting Nordex
Acciona Group profile / strategy
Holding company with a presence in over 40 countries that invests, develops and operates infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy
Group operates through three main business segments:
Infrastructure: Covers construction activities, industrial activities, concessions, water and services
Energy: Includes activities ranging from construction of wind farms to generation and distribution
Other: Deals with businesses relating to fund
management and stock market brokerage, wine production, real estate business and other investments
Key facts:
Market capitalization: c. €5bn
Revenue 2018A: €7.5bn
EBITDA 2018A: €1.2bn
Established track record across Debt and Equity Capital Markets
Entrecanales family as main anchor shareholder holding over 50%, free float c. 39%
Recent support for Nordex
Continuously strong commitment to strategic investment into Nordex recently underpinned by €99m capital increase in October 2019
Long-termsupportive shareholder since merger
of wind turbine business into Nordex in 2016
Additional liquidity facilitates expected growth
due to ongoing demand for Delta4000 platform
Commitment of anchor shareholder proves
Nordex' path of profitable growth
42 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Agenda
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
43 | Sustainability
› Classification: Public
Sustainability strategy 2019 to 2021
44 | Sustainability
› Classification: Public
Sustainability key facts
Product
Lifecycle assessment of wind farm with Delta4000
turbines shows:
only 6.4 g CO
2e
are emitted per kilowatt-hour electricity generated
single Nordex large-scale turbine 1 covers the average annual electricity demand of about
3,000
four-person households
2.
474 g of CO
2
are saved per kWh generated by wind turbines (compared to the German electricity mix 2018
3).
Projection for one Delta4000 at medium wind speed:
savings of approx.
6,300 t CO
2 per year.
Employees
Lost time injury frequency (LTIF) lowered to
4.6 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: 5.6)
73
nationalities were working at Nordex in FY 2019
Environment
73.5%
of the overall amount of purchased electricity
in 2019 was generated by the use of
renewables
45 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Financial calendar 2020*
2020*
Event
9 March
Publication of preliminary figures FY 2019
24
March
Analyst conference / Publication of Annual Report 2019
11
May
Interim Statement Q1 2020
26
May
Annual General Meeting (Rostock)
13
August
Interim Report H1 2020
13
November
Interim Statement Q3 2020
© Nordex 2020
*Subject to change
46 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
› Classification: Public
Disclaimer
All financial figures within this presentation are final and audited.
This presentation was produced in April 2020 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.
© Nordex 2020
47 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
Contact details
IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT THE INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM:
Felix Zander
Tobias Vossberg
Rolf Becker
Nordex SE
Langenhorner Chaussee 600
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49-40-30030-1000
Email: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Web: www.nordex-online.com
Disclaimer
Nordex SE published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 18:27:16 UTC
Sales 2020
4 223 M
EBIT 2020
32,8 M
Net income 2020
-8,47 M
Debt 2020
240 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-124x
P/E ratio 2021
25,5x
EV / Sales2020
0,24x
EV / Sales2021
0,25x
Capitalization
787 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
11,01 €
Last Close Price
7,38 €
Spread / Highest target
89,8%
Spread / Average Target
49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE -38.95% 832