NORDEX SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : Investor Factbook

04/06/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

2 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Experienced management team

José Luis Blanco

CEO

  • CEO Acciona Windpower
  • Various Senior Management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa

Christoph Burkhard

CFO

  • CFO Siemens Wind Power Offshore
  • Various other positions at Siemens
  • BHF Bank, EBRD

Patxi Landa

CSO

  • Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower
  • Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona

© Nordex 2020

3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

4 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Investment Case

Strategic pillars

Global

COE

Onshore

Global player with strong

Competitive and COE-driven

Onshore wind energy

presence in all volume

product portfolio covers

is the key technology for

and growth markets for

all regions and

the irrevocable transition

onshore wind energy

market conditions

to renewable energy

Shareholder

Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy

Team

Experienced management

and outstanding team

© Nordex 2020

5 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Nordex and Acciona Windpower created a truly global player

Market focus

Customer focus

Product focus

Technology focus

A strong fit benefitting from complementary approaches

Nordex

AWP

+

=

Europe

Emerging markets

Small & medium-sized

+

Large developers

=

customers

and IPPs

Complex and land

+

Projects without

=

constrained projects

land constraints

+

=

Blades

Concrete towers

Nordex Group

Truly global

Broad customer base

Different projects

Complementary

technologies

Creating a stronger

and more competitive

company

© Nordex 2020

6 Company overview & business model

Nordex - a pioneer in wind with more than 30 years of experience

  • Global manufacturer of wind energy systems focused on turbines in the 2-5MW class
  • WTG variants for different wind and climate conditions, addressing the requirements of developed as well as emerging markets
  • Production sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA, Argentina and Mexico
  • Headquarter in Hamburg; subsidiaries for sales and service in all core markets
  • Listed company in the German TecDax and SDAX
  • Founded 1985 in Denmark, IPO in 2001
  • Acquisition of Acciona Windpower (AWP) in 04/2016
  • Main shareholder Acciona S.A. (36.41%)
  • Revenues 2019: Around EUR 3.3bn
  • Track record of more than 28 GW in over 40 countries

7 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Where we are - track record of Nordex

MORE THAN 28,132 MW INSTALLED WORLDWIDE

SPAIN

1,993 MW

FRANCE

2,253 MW

PORTUGAL

421 MW

ITALY

745 MW

CROATIA

57 MW

GREECE

166 MW

UK

1,468 MW

ARGENTINIA

261 MW

CANADA

203 MW

USA

4,631 MW

MEXICO

1,172 MW

COSTA RICA

50 MW

PERU

132 MW

COLOMBIA

20 MW

BRAZIL

1,185 MW

URUGUAY

309 MW

CHILE

288 MW

IRELAND

855 MW

GERMANY

4,490 MW

POLAND

461 MW

CZECH REPUBLIC 12 MW

ROMANIA

100 MW

BULGARIA

8 MW

NORWAY

190 MW

SWEDEN

514 MW

FINLAND

512 MW

DENMARK

152 MW

BELGIUM

80 MW

NETHERLANDS

328 MW

ESTONIA

18 MW

LITHUANIA

70 MW

TURKEY

2,090 MW

PAKISTAN

300 MW

INDIA

78 MW

CHINA

1,053 MW

JAPAN

73 MW

SOUTH KOREA

65 MW

AUSTRALIA

371 MW

EGYPT

63 MW

SOUTH AFRICA

563 MW

OTHERS (ROW)

330 MW

© Nordex 2020

8 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Nordex achieved global top 4 in 2019

MARKET SHARES (BASED ON MW INSTALLED)

Europe

Nordex

placed 4th

Group

11.5%

Americas

Nordex

placed 4th

Group

7.3%

Asia pacific

Global

Nordex

(excl. China)

(excl. China)

Group

No installations in 2019

placed 4th

7.6%

Others

© Nordex 2020

Source: Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Power Project Installation Database (2020)

9 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Our history as one of the pioneers in onshore wind industry

Founding

First company

Installation

Completion

Commencement

Installation

of Nordex

worldwide

of the 100th

of the world's

of industrial

of the 2000th

in Denmark

to produce

Nordex

first series

rotor blade

Nordex turbine

a MW-class

turbine

multi-MW

production

turbine

2000

turbine

2003

2005

2007

1985

1995

1999

2000

2001

2003

Start of

the series

Opening of

First AW

Opening of the wind

production

production

60/1300

turbine assembly in

of the AW

facility in

prototype

Barásoain, Spain

1500

US

Launch of

Launch of

Nordex and Acciona

Launch of

Launch N155/4.5

Entry into the

Gamma

Delta generation

Windpower become one

4 MW product

5 MW Class

generation

company

series Delta4000

Launch

2008

2013

2014

2016

2018

N149./5.X and

N163./5X

2010

2013

2016

2017

2019

More than

Launch of

Introduction

Industrial Implementation

2000 MW of the

Opening of first

N133/4.8 for

of the AW

in Brazil with the opening

AW 3000

assembly plant

strong wind

3000

of hub production plant

platform sold

in India

sites

© Nordex 2020

10 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

What we do - Nordex core business

VALUE CHAIN. MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER.

Project

Wind Farm

Production and Technical

Wind Farm

Services and

Development

System Planning

Implementation

Operations

Maintenance

Project

Turbine

Civil

Electrical

Installation &

Service

Development

Delivery

Works

Infrastructure

Commissioning

  • Selection of location
  • Ownership
  • Optimal siting
  • Wind measurements
  • Soil survey
  • Sound / shade emission
  • Economic viability
  • Grid connection
  • Special purpose registration
  • Environmental permitting
  • Building permitting

© Nordex 2020

11 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Strategy roadmap further strengthens our competitive position

We are:

Sustainable | Global | COE Leader

We focus on:

COE | Speed | Flexibility

1

2

3

4

5

We deliver:

Global market

COE optimized

Supply chain

Operational cost

Service

presence

product portfolio

transformation

efficiencies

business

4.7 GW order intake

New product

Ramping up

Stringent

Continuously

in 9M/2019

N163/5.X enlarges

India and

W/C-management

growing with

regionally well

product portfolio

blade production

programme

dedicated features

balanced

in Turkey

implemented

as predictive

maintenance

Leading global onshore wind turbine supplier

© Nordex 2020

12 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Nordex production footprint shows international supply chain

GOOD GEOGRAPHICAL FIT FOR PRODUCTION TO SERVE GLOBAL DEMAND.

Mexico Tower Blade

Chile

Tower

Germany Nacelle Blade

Spain

Nacelle Blade Tower

Brazil Nacelle Blade Tower (2x)

Argentina Nacelle Tower (3x)

Turkey

China

Blade

Smart Logistics

Blade (2x)

India Nacelle Tower Blade

South Africa

Tower

© Nordex 2020

13 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Nordex operates a lean and flexible business model

Turbine development, production, projects and logistics

Asset light

business model

Component

Project

in value chain

Turbine Research

Turbine

development and

Management

& Development

assembly

manufacturing

and Logistics

Focus on core

Wind farm development and operations

competencies

by outsourcing

parts of value

Project

Wind farm

Operation and

chain

development

owners

maintenance

Limited vertical integration allows company to manage capital commitment

and retain a flexible business model

Third party

Partially in-house

Key focus/in-house

© Nordex 2020

14 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1 2 3 4 5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

15 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

Product portfolio with highly efficient products for all different sites

Development of product portfolio & pipeline

Light

Medium

Strong

wind

wind

wind

N149/5.x

5MW

N163/5.x

N133/4.8

4MW+

N155/4.5

One platform with market specific derivatives

Delta4000

Future focus of product development

3MW+

N149/4.0-4.5 incl. 4.8 mode

AW116/3000

AW125/3000-3150

AW132/3000-3465

AW140/3000

AW148/3000

N100/3300

N117/3000-3600

N131/3000-3900

N90/2500

Continuous CoE

AWimprovements for low wind sites

Delta

Phase-out of 3MW Delta

platform in preparation

2MW+

N100/2500

N117/2400

Gamma

Phase-out of Gamma platform

in preparation

Site dependent

today

2022+

© Nordex 2020

16 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

N149/5.X - Key facts

WTG design purely focused

lifetime extension up to 25 years

on lowest possible COE

Standard design lifetime of 20 years

proven Delta4000 product series

149m rotor

"Staged Approach" philosophy

proven blade of N149/4.0-4.5

only 5 MW+ WTG based on proven platform

IEC S class

up to IEC A

suitable in core low-to- medium wind speed sites

>5MW rating

N149/5.X

utilizing site potential

up to 164m hub heights

Nacelle dimensions remain

site-specific towers

unchanged to N149/4.0-4.5

first contracts already signed

104.8 dB(A) @ 5.5 MW

+ numerous sound modes

© Nordex 2020

17 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

N163/5.X - Key Facts

WTG design purely focused

lifetime extension up to 25 years

on lowest possible COE

Standard design lifetime of 20 years

Same nacelle as N149/5.X

IEC S class

163m rotor

>5MW rating

N163/5.X

utilizing site potential

Suitable in core

various site-specific towers

low-to-medium wind speed sites

up to 164m hub height

numerous sound modes

Single-piece blade

+20% AEP

based on N149 design

(vs. N149/4.0-4.5)

© Nordex 2020

18 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

Global service network

© Nordex 2020

19 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

Service portfolio: Nordex service makes the difference

On-site

Off-site

Maintenance

    • Inspections
  • Maintenance
  • HSE inspections

Monitoring &

Technical Support

  • 24/7 Control Centre
  • Support for technical issues

Spare Parts

Management

  • Worldwide supply of spare parts, 365 days a year

Training

  • Uniform qualification of all service technicians worldwide

Trouble Shooting

    • Repair
  • Onsite repair & troubleshooting
  • Exchange & overhaul of major components

Digital and Data

Analytics

  • Driving digital change, remote diagnostics & predictive maintenance.

Upgrades &

Modernizations

  • Products to enhance the performance of the installed fleet

© Nordex 2020

20 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

Wind will be a prominent source as global energy production rises

World energy production is rising…

Electricity generation by region ( PWh)

OECD countries

US

India

European Union

China

Others

40.000

+39%

35.000

30.000

25.000

20.000

15.000

10.000

5.000

0

2012

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

… with onshore wind as a major contributor

Cumulative global installed capacity by source (GW)

2018 2035

Onshore Wind

528

2,180

+313%

Offshore Wind

22

258

PV

526

3,630

Other

1,451

Renewables

1,831

Conventional

4,365

+8%

Sources

4,731

Strong, continuous growth of onshore wind in the medium term expected

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, New Energy Outlook 2019, as of Jun-2019

© Nordex 2020

Conventional sources include nuclear, coal, gas and oil capacities

Other renewables include geothermal, hydro and others

21 | Products & markets

Classification: Public

Global demand for electricity continues to grow and will increasingly be met by renewables

Key drivers of trend

  • Global demand for electricity will grow by almost
    62% until 2050:
    • In non-OECD countries, power demand is expected to double
    • Most of the growth comes from large, rapidly expanding economies, especially China and India
    • In OECD countries, demand will be flat or even negative, reflecting a combination of improved energy efficiency, modest economic expansion, and retreat from energy-intensiveindustries
    • These dynamics are slightly offset by the increasingly important role of electric vehicles
  • Cheap renewable energy and batteries fundamentally reshape the electricity system
  • A total of USD 13.3 trillion will be invested in new power generating capacity between 2018 and 2050, with over 83% going to renewables

Global renewable electricity generation

Cumulative renewable electricity generation in China and India

PWh

30

26.4

25

+4%

8.8

OECD

20

17.9

countries

15

6.8

10.3

non-OECD

countries

10

7.2

7.2

5

3.1

2.3

0

2018

2035e

2050e

© Nordex 2020

Source: BNEF NEO 2019

22 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1

2 3 4 5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

23 | Financials

Classification: Public

Executive summary

FY 2019 RESULTS FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

Sales

EBITDA margin

Working capital ratio

EUR 3,285m

3.8%

-9.1%

  • Strongest ever order intake of 6.2 GW in FY 2019 - increase of 31% compared to previous year 2018.
  • 44% of the 6.2 GW order intake in FY 2019 accounts for latest turbine generation Delta4000.
  • Book-to-bill-ratioof 1.53 signalling further growth in the future.
  • Delta4000 product portfolio with five different product variants covering all customer requirements.
  • On October 8th cash capital increase of EUR 99m through private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona.

© Nordex 2020

24 | Financials

Classification: Public

Order intake FY 2019

Order intake turbine* (in MW)

Order intake turbine* by regions (in %)

+31%

6,207

Europe

North America

Latin America

RoW

45%

4,754

51%

15%

25%

28%

15%

18%

3%

12M/2018

12M/2019

12M/2018

12M/2019

  • Strong order intake in FY 2019: EUR 4,415m (EUR 3,637m in the previous year)
  • Thereof in Q4/2019: EUR 1,102m (EUR 1,290m in prior-year quarter)
  • Stable ASP of EUR 0.71m/MW in FY 2019
  • Large orders from USA, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden and Brazil in FY 2019
  • 44% of order intake for new Delta4000 generation in FY 2019
  • Share of Delta4000 generation was 49% in Q3 and increased to 57% in Q4/2019 indicating transition to 4/5 MW class products

© Nordex 2020

*Group segment "Projects"

25 | Financials

Classification: Public

Growing service business generates steady cash flows

Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin

EBIT margin

15.1%

16.1%

17.7%

403

315 343

2017 2018 2019

Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)

Comments

  • Service sales share amounted to 12.3% of group sales in FY 2019
  • Service EBIT margin of 17.7% in FY 2019
  • 97.5% average availability of WTGs under service
  • Strong service order backlog of around EUR 2.5bn at the end of FY 2019
  • 19.6 GW of installed base are under service agreement
    - this represents a coverage of around 70%

Average service contract duration is over 10 years

under contract

30%

not under contract

Installed

base:

28.2 GW

Thereof:

70%

72% Nordex WTGs

28% AWP WTGs

© Nordex 2020

26 | Financials

Classification: Public

Strict policies for order recognition and healthy age profile of order backlog

Strict policies for order recognition

  • A legally binding contract has been signed
  • All necessary construction permits have been issued
  • A connection has been established with the grid or a grid-connection agreement has been signed
  • The customer has obtained the necessary financing and payment security was exchanged
  • The customer has remitted the agreed prepayment

Nordex does not recognize "conditional" orders

Age profile of turbine order backlog* as of year end 2019

2%

33%

65%

<12 months 12-24 months > 24 months

  • Order backlog provides good visibility for next two years
  • Majority of orders older than 24 months are mostly completed with only final invoicing outstanding

© Nordex 2020

* Turbine portion of order backlog considered only; no service contracts reflected.

27 | Financials

Classification: Public

Combined order backlog of around EUR 8.1bn at the end of FY 2019

Order backlog turbines (EUR m)

+43%

5,534

3,869

Order backlog service (EUR m)

+14%

2,537

2,218

12M/2018

12M/2019

12M/2018

12M/2019

Order backlog of EUR 5,534m at the end of FY

At the end of FY 2019: 7,760 wind turbines under

2019 reflects consistent high order intake over

service - corresponding to 19.6 GW

the last quarters

  • Distribution on Nordex focus markets: Europe (52%), North America (19%), Latin America (17%), Rest of World (12%)

© Nordex 2020

28 | Financials

Classification: Public

Order backlog well-balanced across platforms, markets and customers

Order backlog (EUR m) as of year end 2019

Platforms

Markets

Customer type

2%

12%

8%

23%

18%

35%

17%

47%

52%

40%

19%

27%

AW

Delta4000

Delta

Gamma

Europe

Latin America

Utility

Developer

North America

Rest of World

IPP

Other

  • Order backlog well-balanced between platforms, with Delta4000 already reaching 40% by the end of FY 2019.
  • Gamma platform soon to be phased out. Other legacy platforms to be phased out gradually in line with customer and market demands.
  • Nordex with strong base in European home markets.
  • No dependence on one single market or region.
  • Nordex successfully managed to achieve a shift in its customer base from regional project developers to global utility customers.
  • Utilities with strong ratings and defined requirements, many of which are global key players.

© Nordex 2020

29 | Financials

Classification: Public

Income statement FY 2019

in EUR m

FY 2019

FY 2018 abs. change

Comments

Sales

3,284.6

2,459.1

Total revenues

3,871.4

2,364.2

Cost of materials

-3,096.0

-1,710.2

Gross profit

775.4

654.1

Personnel costs

-360.7

-325.9

Other operating (expenses)/income

-290.9

-226.5

EBITDA

123.8

101.7

Depreciation/amortization

-143.4

-155.8

EBIT

-19.6

-54.2

Net profit

-72.6

-83.9

825.5

Sales figures of EUR 3,285m

1,507.2

and EBITDA margin of 3.8% in

-1,385.8

line with expectations and

guidance

121.3

High total revenues signal

-34.8

further sales growth in FY

-64.4

2020

PPA depreciation amounted to

22.1

EUR 24m in FY 2019 (EUR

12.4

62.6m in the previous year)

34.6

11.3

Gross margin*

23.6%

26.6%

EBITDA margin

3.8%

4.1%

EBIT margin w/o PPA

0.1%

0.3%

© Nordex 2020

*Gross profit in relation to sales.

30 | Financials

Classification: Public

Balance sheet FY 2019

in EUR m

31.12.19

31.12.18

abs. change

in %

Non-current assets

1,488.9

1,277.6

211.3

16.5

Current assets

2,513.8

1,781.0

732.8

41.1

Total assets

4,002.7

3,058.5

944.2

30.9

Equity

745.4

697.3

48.1

6.9

Non-current liabilities

914.2

822.9

91.3

11.1

Current liabilities

2,343.2

1,538.3

804.9

52.3

Equity and total liabilities

4,002.7

3,058.5

944.2

30.9

Net debt*

-84.0

-32.5

Working capital ratio**

-9.1%

-3.8%

Equity ratio

18.6%

22.8%

Comments

  • Cash position of EUR 510m at year-end 2019 (EUR 610m year-end 2018)
  • Increase in current assets and current liabilities reflects preparation for high installation activity in 2020
  • Balance sheet prolongation compared to 2018 is also a result of significantly increased project pipeline

© Nordex 2020

*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.

**Based on actual sales figures.

31 | Financials

Classification: Public

Working capital development FY 2019

Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*

Working capital development (in EUR m)*

FY guidance 2019 < 2%

-1.5

-3.8

-4.7

-5.2

-9.1

Q4/

Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

-136

47

162

47

92

-300

Q3/

Receiva-

Inven-

Prepay-

Pay-

Q4/

2019

bles

tories

ments

ables

2019

  • Low working capital ratio also supported by continuous stringent working capital management throughout FY 2019
  • Decrease in inventories driven by high installation level in Q4/2019
  • Receivables management mirrors strong cash focus

© Nordex 2020

*Based on last twelve months sales.

32 | Financials

Classification: Public

Cash flow statement FY 2019

in EUR m

FY 2019

FY 2018

Comments

Cash flow from operating activities before net working capital

Cash flow from changes in working capital

-156.9-31.4

194.9156.3

Cash flow from operating

activities impacted by working

capital changes and at the

same time by net loss and

outflows related to VAT

phasing effects

Cash flow from operating activities

38.0

124.9

Cash flow from investing activities

-163.9

-80.9

Free cash flow

-126.0

44.0

Cash flow from financing activities

30.6

-46.4

Change in cash and cash equivalents*

-95.3

-2.4

Cash flow from investing

activities reflects global SCM

expansion

Cash flow from financing

activities mainly impacted by

capital increase in October

and repayment of SSD

tranche in April last year

© Nordex 2020

*Including FX effects

33 | Financials

Classification: Public

Total investments FY 2019

CAPEX (in EUR m)

Property, plant, equipment

Intangible assets

52.8%

172.5

Comments

  • Investments in FY 2019 mainly consists of:
    • Investments in blade production facilities in Mexico and Spain
    • Investments in nacelle production facility in India
    • Investments in tooling and equipment for international projects

112.9

Investments in product development

134.2

Slight decrease in intangible assets due to lower level

of development costs compared to previous year

71.6

41.3

38.3

12M/201812M/2019

© Nordex 2020

34 | Financials

Classification: Public

Capital structure FY 2019

Net debt*/EBITDA**

Equity ratio (in %)

3.0

2.5

2.5

2.2

2.0

Ambition

1.5

1.3

level

1.0

0.7

0.5

0.3

0.0

-0.5Q4/

Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

30

25

22.8

20

19.7

18.6

17.4

15.5

15

10Q4/

Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

Leverage ratio significantly declined towards the end

Equity ratio improved towards year end 2019 as a

of FY 2019 as communicated

result of the capital increase in October 2019

In Q4/2019 leverage ratio well below own ambition

level of 1.5 as expected

© Nordex 2020

*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.

** Based on last twelve months.

35 | Financials

Classification: Public

Debt maturity profile of Nordex Group

(in EUR m)

EIB

SSD fix

SSD var

Bond

350

307

300

250

228

200

150

100

56

50

13

13

7

0

3

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

  • SSD maturity of EUR 43.5m was fully repaid out of cash in April 2019.
  • Major upcoming debt maturities in Q2/2021 (SSD) and 2023.
  • All Nordex debt instruments well within its covenant thresholds.

© Nordex 2020

36 | Financials

Classification: Public

FY 2019 a year of significant ramp-up in operations

Installations (MW)

+23%

3,090

Production

Turbine assembly (MW) Inhouse blade production (#)

2,522

12M/201812M/2019

+105%

4,677

2,278

12M/2018

12M/2019

+69%

1,366

807

12M/2018

12M/2019

  • Total installations of 938 WTGs in 21 countries in FY 2019
  • Geographical split: 44% Europe, 29% Latin America, 23% North America and 4% Rest of World
  • Output turbines totaled 1,388 units in FY 2019: 536 GER, 526 ESP, 234 IND, 49 BRA and 43 ARG
  • Inhouse blade production of 1,366 units in FY 2019: 600 ESP, 465 GER, 234 IND and 67 MEX
  • Outscourced blade production of 2,556 units in FY 2019

© Nordex 2020

37 | Financials

Classification: Public

Guidance 2020 - subject to the unforeseeable extent and duration of the measures taken globally to contain COVID-19

Sales:

EUR 4.2 - 4.8bn

EBITDA:

EUR 160 - 240m

Working capital ratio:

<0%

CAPEX:

min. EUR 140m*

© Nordex 2020

*Depending on the market situation and the pace of the further development of the supply chain.

38 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1

2

3 4 5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

39 | Nordex share

Classification: Public

Stable shareholder structure & comprehensive market coverage

Shareholder structure

Analyst coverage

Freefloat

Sell

1

Acciona S.A.

36.41%

63.59%

5 Buy

Hold

7

Key figures:*

Consensus of 13 analysts:**

Number of shares:

106,680,691

Ø Share price:

EUR 12.00

Share price:

EUR 7.05

Ø 2020

Revenues (e):

EUR 4,042m

Market capitalization:

EUR 752m

Ø 2020

EBITDA margin (e):

5.0%

© Nordex 2020

*As of 31 March 2020

** Nordex own consensus as of 31 March 2020

40 | Nordex share

Classification: Public

Nordex share price development (Jan 2019 - March 2020)

Volatility of share price is mainly driven by transformation phase of industry and company

© Nordex 2020

41 | Nordex share

Classification: Public

Strong and committed anchor shareholder supporting Nordex

  • Acciona Group profile / strategy
  • Holding company with a presence in over 40 countries that invests, develops and operates infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy
  • Group operates through three main business segments:
    • Infrastructure: Covers construction activities, industrial activities, concessions, water and services
    • Energy: Includes activities ranging from construction of wind farms to generation and distribution
    • Other: Deals with businesses relating to fund

management and stock market brokerage, wine production, real estate business and other investments

Key facts:

  • Market capitalization: c. €5bn
  • Revenue 2018A: €7.5bn
  • EBITDA 2018A: €1.2bn
  • Established track record across Debt and Equity Capital Markets
  • Entrecanales family as main anchor shareholder holding over 50%, free float c. 39%
  • Recent support for Nordex

Continuously strong commitment to strategic investment into Nordex recently underpinned by €99m capital increase in October 2019

  • Long-termsupportive shareholder since merger
  1. of wind turbine business into Nordex in 2016
  • Additional liquidity facilitates expected growth
  1. due to ongoing demand for Delta4000 platform
  • Commitment of anchor shareholder proves
  1. Nordex' path of profitable growth

© Nordex 2020

42 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

43 | Sustainability

Classification: Public

Sustainability strategy 2019 to 2021

© Nordex 2020

44 | Sustainability

Classification: Public

Sustainability key facts

Product

Lifecycle assessment of wind farm with Delta4000

turbines shows:

only 6.4 g CO2e

are emitted per kilowatt-hour electricity generated

  1. single Nordex large-scale turbine1 covers the average annual electricity demand of about

3,000

four-person households2.

474 g of CO2

are saved per kWh generated by wind turbines (compared to the German electricity mix 20183).

Projection for one Delta4000 at medium wind speed:

savings of approx.

6,300 t CO2 per year.

Employees

Lost time injury frequency (LTIF) lowered to

4.6 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: 5.6)

73

nationalities were working at Nordex in FY 2019

Environment

73.5%

of the overall amount of purchased electricity

in 2019 was generated by the use of

renewables

1 Reference: N149/4.0-4.5, medium wind speed of 6.5m/s, excl. losses.

© Nordex 2020

2 https://www.musterhaushalt.de/durchschnitt/stromverbrauch/ average electricity demand of 4,432 kWh per year.

3 https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/sites/default/files/medien/1410/publikationen/2019-04-10_cc_10-2019_strommix_2019.pdf.

45 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Financial calendar 2020*

2020*

Event

9 March

Publication of preliminary figures FY 2019

24

March

Analyst conference / Publication of Annual Report 2019

11

May

Interim Statement Q1 2020

26

May

Annual General Meeting (Rostock)

13

August

Interim Report H1 2020

13

November

Interim Statement Q3 2020

© Nordex 2020

*Subject to change

46 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Disclaimer

  • All financial figures within this presentation are final and audited.
  • This presentation was produced in April 2020 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
  • This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.

© Nordex 2020

47 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Contact details

  • Classification: Public

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT THE INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM:

Felix Zander

Tobias Vossberg

Rolf Becker

Nordex SE

Langenhorner Chaussee 600

22419 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49-40-30030-1000

Email: investor-relations@nordex-online.com

Web: www.nordex-online.com

© Nordex 2020

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 18:27:16 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 223 M
EBIT 2020 32,8 M
Net income 2020 -8,47 M
Debt 2020 240 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 787 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 7,38  €
Spread / Highest target 89,8%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-38.95%832
ABB LTD-30.59%37 653
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.89%8 697
ABB INDIA LIMITED-0.88%2 625
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-55.23%2 144
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.62%1 560
Categories
