Nordex : Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

All financial figures within this presentation are unaudited.
This presentation was produced in May 2020 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
3 | Agenda
Agenda Q1/2020
Executive summary
José Luis Blanco
Covid-19
José Luis Blanco
Markets and orders
Patxi Landa
Financials
Christoph Burkhard
Operations and technology
José Luis Blanco
Withdrawal guidance 2020
José Luis Blanco
Q&As
All
Key takeaways
José Luis Blanco
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
4 | Executive summary
Executive summary
Q1/2020 RESULTS
Sales
EBITDA margin
Working capital ratio
EUR 965m
1.4%
-7.5%
Q1/2020 business results in line with expectations.
Successful refinancing of multi-currency guarantee facility of EUR 1.21bn until April 2023.
Order intake in Q1/2020 increased by 59% to 1.6 GW compared to previous year quarter.
85% of the order intake in Q1/2020 accounts for latest turbine generation Delta4000.
Book-to-bill-ratioof 1.37 in Q1/2020 indicating further growth.
Withdrawal of guidance for financial year 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
5 | Covid-19
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Nordex business performance
Management priorities
Health & safety of all Nordex employees and business partners is top priority
Global cross-functionalCovid-19 taskforce established to assess the situation continuously
Ensure business continuity at all possible
options
Strong focus on supply chain continuity
Clear focus on working capital and cash
flow management
Global environment
Covid-19pandemic started in China causing disruptions globally
Shutdowns and restrictions impacting value chain at different stages and at different times
Travel and transport restrictions limiting mobility for people as well as for goods
Increasing demand of green energy expected for the time post Covid-19
Impact on Nordex
Reduced capacity utilization due to temporary shutdowns (e.g. Mexico)
Higher costs related to disruptions in project execution
Delays in installations leading to an increase of inventories
Negotiations with customers and suppliers on Liquidated Damages (LD) and prolongation costs
Delays in ramping up and enlarging the supply chain
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
6 | Markets & orders
Order intake Q1/2020
Order intake turbine* (in MW)
+59%
1,644
1,035
Q1/2019Q1/2020
Strong order intake in Q1/2020 compared to previous year quarter: EUR 1,185m (EUR 810m in Q1/2019)
Stable ASP of EUR 0.72m/MW in Q1/2020 compared to FY 2019
Order intake turbine* by regions (in %)
Europe North America Latin America RoW
41%
79%
0%
44%
0%
15%21%
0%
Q1/2019Q1/2020
Largest orders from Norway, Chile, Great Britain, Turkey and Finland in Q1/2020
85% of order intake in Q1/2020 accounted for latest turbine generation Delta4000
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Group segment "Projects"
7 | Markets & orders
Steady growth in service business
Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin
EBIT margin
16.5%
18.0%
102.0
87.4
Q1/2019 Q1/2020
Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)
under contract
27%
not under contract
Installed
base:
28.2 GW
Thereof:
70% Nordex WTGs
30% AWP WTGs
73%
Comments
Service sales share amounted to 10.6% of group sales in Q1/2020
Service EBIT margin of 18.0% in the first three months 2020
97.7% average availability of WTGs under service
Strong service order backlog of over EUR 2.6bn at the end of Q1/2020
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
8 | Markets & orders
Combined order backlog of around EUR 8.4bn at the end of Q1/2020
Order backlog turbines (EUR m)
+32%
5,820
4,414
Order backlog service (EUR m)
+18%
2,625
2,218
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
› Order backlog of EUR 5,820m at the end of
› 8,054 wind turbines under service at the end of
Q1/2020 due to continuously high order intake
Q1/2020 corresponding to 20.6 GW
over the last quarters
Well balanced distribution on Nordex focus markets: Europe (58%), Latin America (18%), North America (16%), Rest of World (8%)
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
9 | Financials
Multi-currency guarantee facility successfully refinanced - international syndicate further supports Nordex' growth path
Details:
Amount:
1.21bn EUR
Duration:
3 years (until April 2023)
Renewal option:
1+1 year
Number of banks & insurances:
21
Purpose:
Issuance of guarantees
Security:
Pari passu, unsecured
ESG rating provider:
ISS ESG
ESG company rating:
B
Lead banks:
BNP Paribas
Commerzbank
HSBC
Intesa Sanpaolo
UniCredit Bank
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
10 | Financials
Income statement Q1/2020
in EUR m
Q1/2020
Q1/2019
abs. change
Sales
964.6
398.9
565.7
Total revenues
1,021.5
583.6
437.9
Cost of materials
-865.2
-441.1
-424.1
Gross profit
156.3
142.5
13.8
Personnel costs
-89.7
-85.0
-4.7
Other operating (expenses)/income
-53.5
-54.2
0.7
EBITDA
13.1
3.3
9.8
Depreciation/amortization
-36.8
-33.6
-3.2
EBIT
-23.7
-30.4
6.7
Net profit
-38.0
-35.0
-3.0
Gross margin*
16.2%
35.7%
EBITDA margin
1.4%
0.8%
EBIT margin w/o PPA
-1.7%
-5.9%
Comments
Sales of EUR 965m and EBITDA margin of 1.4% in line with expectations
PPA depreciation totaled EUR 7.2m in Q1/2020 (EUR 6.8m in previous year quarter)
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Gross profit in relation to sales.
11 | Financials
Balance sheet Q1/2020
in EUR m
31.03.20
31.12.19
abs. change
in %
Non-current assets
1,454.2
1,488.9
-34.7
-2.3
Current assets
2,638.1
2,513.8
124.3
4.9
Total assets
4,092.4
4,002.7
89.7
2.2
Equity
707.4
745.4
-38.0
-5.1
Non-current liabilities
871.2
914.2
-43.0
-4.7
Current liabilities
2,513.8
2,343.2
170.6
7.3
Equity and total liabilities
4,092.4
4,002.7
89.7
2.2
Net debt*
-156.4
-84.0
Working capital ratio**
-7.5%
-9.1%
Equity ratio
17.3%
18.6%
Comments
Cash position of EUR 432m at the end of Q1/2020 (EUR 510m year-end 2019)
Balance sheet prolongation based on increased assets and liabilities due to high activity level
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.
**Based on actual sales figures.
12 | Financials
Working capital development Q1/2020
Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*
Working capital development (in EUR m)*
-1.5
-4.7
-5.2
-7.5
-9.1
Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
Q1/
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
53
174
136
27
-289
-300
Q4/
Receiva-
Inven-
Prepay-
Pay-
Q1/
2019
bles
tories
ments
ables
2020
Low working capital ratio supported by ongoing stringent working capital management
High business activity leads to an increase in inventories largely offset by trade payables
Working capital remains on low level due to consistently high order intake in Q1/2020
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Based on last twelve months sales.
13 | Financials
Cash flow statement Q1/2020
in EUR m
Q1/2020
Q1/2019
Comments
Cash flow from operating activities before net working capital
Cash flow from changes in working capital
-10.33.2
-11.5-57.9
›
Cash flow from operating
activities mainly impacted by
working capital development
›
Cash flow from investing
activities reflects further
expansion of supply chain
Cash flow from operating activities
-21.8
-54.7
Cash flow from investing activities
-35.1
-21.6
Free cash flow
-56.9
-76.3
Cash flow from financing activities
-6.7
-2.4
Change in cash and cash equivalents*
-63.6
-78.8
management
› Cash flow from financing
activities primarily driven by
repayment of EIB loan
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Including FX effects
14 | Financials
Total investments in Q1/2020
CAPEX (in EUR m)
Property, plant, equipment
Intangible assets
69.5%
37.3
Comments
›
Investments in Q1/2020 mainly consists of:
• Investments in blade production facilities in Mexico
and Spain
• Investments in tooling and equipment for
international projects
• Investments in product development
›
Intangible assets remain on the same level compared
22.0
15.8
31.1
to previous year quarter
6.2
6.2
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
15 | Financials
Capital structure Q1/2020
Net debt*/EBITDA**
Equity ratio (in %)
3.0
2.5
2.5
2.2
2.0
Ambition
1.5
1.3
level
1.2
1.0
0.7
0.5
0.0
-0.5Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
Q1/
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
30
25
20
19.7
18.6
17.4
17.3
15.5
15
10Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
Q4/
Q1/
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
› Leverage ratio remains further below own ambition
› Equity ratio at stable level at the end of Q1/2020
level of 1.5
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.
** Based on last twelve months.
16 | Operations & technology
Operations Q1/2020
Installations (MW)
Production
+244%
Turbine assembly (MW) Inhouse blade production (#)
899
+135%
1,641
261
698
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
+7%
300
321
Q1/2019
Q1/2020
Total installations of 269 WTGs in 21 countries in Q1/2020 (Q1/2019: 84 WTGs)
Geographical split: 60% Europe, 15% Latin America, 13% North America and 12% Rest of World
Output turbines of 448 units in Q1/2020: 210 GER, 147 ESP, 61 IND, 23 BRA and 7 ARG
Inhouse blade production of 321 units in Q1/2020: 168 GER, 108 IND and 45 MEX
Outscourced blade production of 528 units in Q1/2020
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
17 | Guidance 2020
Guidance 2020 withdrawn due to Covid-19 pandemic*
Sales:
EUR 4.2 - 4.8bn
Withdrawn
EBITDA:
EUR 160 - 240m
Withdrawn
Working capital ratio:
<0%
Withdrawn
CAPEX:
min. EUR 140m**
Withdrawn
*The management board of Nordex has decided on May 5th to withdraw the guidance for the financial year 2020.
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
**Depending on the market situation and the pace of the further development of the supply chain.
18 | Q&As
Time for your questions
Questions
Answers
Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020
19 | Key takeaways
Key takeaways
Remaining strong order intake momentum with increasing share of new turbine generation Delta4000.
Sustainable service business generating steady cash flows.
Guidance for financial year 2020 withdrawn due to Covid-19 pandemic leading to a temporary impact on business performance.
Overall global demand for green energy will further grow supporting the recovery of the economy post Covid-19.