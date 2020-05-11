Log in
NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
05/11 02:00:18 am
7.64 EUR   +0.73%
NORDEX : says supply chain problems persist in COVID-19 crisis
RE
NORDEX SE : Nordex records first quarter 2020 in line with expectations
EQ
NORDEX : Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation
PU
Nordex : Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

05/11/2020 | 01:34am EDT

Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Financial figures Q1/2020

11th May 2020

2 |

Disclaimer

  • All financial figures within this presentation are unaudited.
  • This presentation was produced in May 2020 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
  • This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

3 | Agenda

Agenda Q1/2020

Executive summary

José Luis Blanco

Covid-19

José Luis Blanco

Markets and orders

Patxi Landa

Financials

Christoph Burkhard

Operations and technology

José Luis Blanco

Withdrawal guidance 2020

José Luis Blanco

Q&As

All

Key takeaways

José Luis Blanco

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

4 | Executive summary

Executive summary

Q1/2020 RESULTS

Sales

EBITDA margin

Working capital ratio

EUR 965m

1.4%

-7.5%

  • Q1/2020 business results in line with expectations.
  • Successful refinancing of multi-currency guarantee facility of EUR 1.21bn until April 2023.
  • Order intake in Q1/2020 increased by 59% to 1.6 GW compared to previous year quarter.
  • 85% of the order intake in Q1/2020 accounts for latest turbine generation Delta4000.
  • Book-to-bill-ratioof 1.37 in Q1/2020 indicating further growth.
  • Withdrawal of guidance for financial year 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

5 | Covid-19

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Nordex business performance

Management priorities

Health & safety of all Nordex employees and business partners is top priority

Global cross-functionalCovid-19 taskforce established to assess the situation continuously

Ensure business continuity at all possible

options

Strong focus on supply chain continuity

Clear focus on working capital and cash

flow management

Global environment

  • Covid-19pandemic started in China causing disruptions globally
  • Shutdowns and restrictions impacting value chain at different stages and at different times
  • Travel and transport restrictions limiting mobility for people as well as for goods
  • Increasing demand of green energy expected for the time post Covid-19

Impact on Nordex

  • Reduced capacity utilization due to temporary shutdowns (e.g. Mexico)
  • Higher costs related to disruptions in project execution
  • Delays in installations leading to an increase of inventories
  • Negotiations with customers and suppliers on Liquidated Damages (LD) and prolongation costs
  • Delays in ramping up and enlarging the supply chain

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

6 | Markets & orders

Order intake Q1/2020

Order intake turbine* (in MW)

+59%

1,644

1,035

Q1/2019Q1/2020

  • Strong order intake in Q1/2020 compared to previous year quarter: EUR 1,185m (EUR 810m in Q1/2019)
  • Stable ASP of EUR 0.72m/MW in Q1/2020 compared to FY 2019

Order intake turbine* by regions (in %)

Europe North America Latin America RoW

41%

79%

0%

44%

0%

15%21%

0%

Q1/2019Q1/2020

  • Largest orders from Norway, Chile, Great Britain, Turkey and Finland in Q1/2020
  • 85% of order intake in Q1/2020 accounted for latest turbine generation Delta4000

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Group segment "Projects"

7 | Markets & orders

Steady growth in service business

Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin

EBIT margin

16.5%

18.0%

102.0

87.4

Q1/2019 Q1/2020

Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)

under contract

27%

not under contract

Installed

base:

28.2 GW

Thereof:

70% Nordex WTGs

30% AWP WTGs

73%

Comments

  • Service sales share amounted to 10.6% of group sales in Q1/2020
  • Service EBIT margin of 18.0% in the first three months 2020
  • 97.7% average availability of WTGs under service
  • Strong service order backlog of over EUR 2.6bn at the end of Q1/2020

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

8 | Markets & orders

Combined order backlog of around EUR 8.4bn at the end of Q1/2020

Order backlog turbines (EUR m)

+32%

5,820

4,414

Order backlog service (EUR m)

+18%

2,625

2,218

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

Order backlog of EUR 5,820m at the end of

8,054 wind turbines under service at the end of

Q1/2020 due to continuously high order intake

Q1/2020 corresponding to 20.6 GW

over the last quarters

  • Well balanced distribution on Nordex focus markets: Europe (58%), Latin America (18%), North America (16%), Rest of World (8%)

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

9 | Financials

Multi-currency guarantee facility successfully refinanced - international syndicate further supports Nordex' growth path

Details:

Amount:

1.21bn EUR

Duration:

3 years (until April 2023)

Renewal option:

1+1 year

Number of banks & insurances:

21

Purpose:

Issuance of guarantees

Security:

Pari passu, unsecured

ESG rating provider:

ISS ESG

ESG company rating:

B

Lead banks:

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

HSBC

Intesa Sanpaolo

UniCredit Bank

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

10 | Financials

Income statement Q1/2020

in EUR m

Q1/2020

Q1/2019

abs. change

Sales

964.6

398.9

565.7

Total revenues

1,021.5

583.6

437.9

Cost of materials

-865.2

-441.1

-424.1

Gross profit

156.3

142.5

13.8

Personnel costs

-89.7

-85.0

-4.7

Other operating (expenses)/income

-53.5

-54.2

0.7

EBITDA

13.1

3.3

9.8

Depreciation/amortization

-36.8

-33.6

-3.2

EBIT

-23.7

-30.4

6.7

Net profit

-38.0

-35.0

-3.0

Gross margin*

16.2%

35.7%

EBITDA margin

1.4%

0.8%

EBIT margin w/o PPA

-1.7%

-5.9%

Comments

  • Sales of EUR 965m and EBITDA margin of 1.4% in line with expectations
  • PPA depreciation totaled EUR 7.2m in Q1/2020 (EUR 6.8m in previous year quarter)

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Gross profit in relation to sales.

11 | Financials

Balance sheet Q1/2020

in EUR m

31.03.20

31.12.19

abs. change

in %

Non-current assets

1,454.2

1,488.9

-34.7

-2.3

Current assets

2,638.1

2,513.8

124.3

4.9

Total assets

4,092.4

4,002.7

89.7

2.2

Equity

707.4

745.4

-38.0

-5.1

Non-current liabilities

871.2

914.2

-43.0

-4.7

Current liabilities

2,513.8

2,343.2

170.6

7.3

Equity and total liabilities

4,092.4

4,002.7

89.7

2.2

Net debt*

-156.4

-84.0

Working capital ratio**

-7.5%

-9.1%

Equity ratio

17.3%

18.6%

Comments

  • Cash position of EUR 432m at the end of Q1/2020 (EUR 510m year-end 2019)
  • Balance sheet prolongation based on increased assets and liabilities due to high activity level

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.

**Based on actual sales figures.

12 | Financials

Working capital development Q1/2020

Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*

Working capital development (in EUR m)*

-1.5

-4.7

-5.2

-7.5

-9.1

Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

Q1/

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

53

174

136

27

-289

-300

Q4/

Receiva-

Inven-

Prepay-

Pay-

Q1/

2019

bles

tories

ments

ables

2020

  • Low working capital ratio supported by ongoing stringent working capital management
  • High business activity leads to an increase in inventories largely offset by trade payables
  • Working capital remains on low level due to consistently high order intake in Q1/2020

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Based on last twelve months sales.

13 | Financials

Cash flow statement Q1/2020

in EUR m

Q1/2020

Q1/2019

Comments

Cash flow from operating activities before net working capital

Cash flow from changes in working capital

-10.33.2

-11.5-57.9

Cash flow from operating

activities mainly impacted by

working capital development

Cash flow from investing

activities reflects further

expansion of supply chain

Cash flow from operating activities

-21.8

-54.7

Cash flow from investing activities

-35.1

-21.6

Free cash flow

-56.9

-76.3

Cash flow from financing activities

-6.7

-2.4

Change in cash and cash equivalents*

-63.6

-78.8

management

Cash flow from financing

activities primarily driven by

repayment of EIB loan

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Including FX effects

14 | Financials

Total investments in Q1/2020

CAPEX (in EUR m)

Property, plant, equipment

Intangible assets

69.5%

37.3

Comments

Investments in Q1/2020 mainly consists of:

Investments in blade production facilities in Mexico

and Spain

Investments in tooling and equipment for

international projects

Investments in product development

Intangible assets remain on the same level compared

22.0

15.8

31.1

to previous year quarter

6.2

6.2

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

15 | Financials

Capital structure Q1/2020

Net debt*/EBITDA**

Equity ratio (in %)

3.0

2.5

2.5

2.2

2.0

Ambition

1.5

1.3

level

1.2

1.0

0.7

0.5

0.0

-0.5Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

Q1/

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

30

25

20

19.7

18.6

17.4

17.3

15.5

15

10Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

Q4/

Q1/

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Leverage ratio remains further below own ambition

Equity ratio at stable level at the end of Q1/2020

level of 1.5

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bond.

** Based on last twelve months.

16 | Operations & technology

Operations Q1/2020

Installations (MW)

Production

+244%

Turbine assembly (MW) Inhouse blade production (#)

899

+135%

1,641

261

698

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

+7%

300

321

Q1/2019

Q1/2020

  • Total installations of 269 WTGs in 21 countries in Q1/2020 (Q1/2019: 84 WTGs)
  • Geographical split: 60% Europe, 15% Latin America, 13% North America and 12% Rest of World
  • Output turbines of 448 units in Q1/2020: 210 GER, 147 ESP, 61 IND, 23 BRA and 7 ARG
  • Inhouse blade production of 321 units in Q1/2020: 168 GER, 108 IND and 45 MEX
  • Outscourced blade production of 528 units in Q1/2020

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

17 | Guidance 2020

Guidance 2020 withdrawn due to Covid-19 pandemic*

Sales:

EUR 4.2 - 4.8bn

Withdrawn

EBITDA:

EUR 160 - 240m

Withdrawn

Working capital ratio:

<0%

Withdrawn

CAPEX:

min. EUR 140m**

Withdrawn

*The management board of Nordex has decided on May 5th to withdraw the guidance for the financial year 2020.

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

**Depending on the market situation and the pace of the further development of the supply chain.

18 | Q&As

Time for your questions

Questions

Answers

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

19 | Key takeaways

Key takeaways

Remaining strong order intake momentum with increasing share of new turbine generation Delta4000.

Sustainable service business generating steady cash flows.

Guidance for financial year 2020 withdrawn due to Covid-19 pandemic leading to a temporary impact on business performance.

Overall global demand for green energy will further grow supporting the recovery of the economy post Covid-19.

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

20 |

Thank you for your attention

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

21 |

Contact details

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE

CONTACT THE INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM:

Felix Zander

Tobias Vossberg

Rolf Becker

Nordex SE

Langenhorner Chaussee 600

22419 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49-40-30030-1000

Email: investor-relations@nordex-online.com

Web: www.nordex-online.com

Financial figures Q1/2020 | 11 May 2020

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 05:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
