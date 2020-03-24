Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE: Nordex Group began 2020 with turbine order backlog of EUR 5.5 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Nordex SE: Nordex Group began 2020 with turbine order backlog of EUR 5.5 billion

24.03.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release

Nordex Group began 2020 with turbine order backlog of EUR 5.5 billion

- Guidance for 2020: sales of EUR 4.2 to 4.8 billion and EBITDA of EUR 160 to 240 million subject to COVID-19 measures

- Group meets 2019 guidance

- Capital increase reinforces financial structure

- Sales in Service segment up 17.7 percent

- Three new turbines added to product portfolio

- Fourth Sustainability Report presented


Hamburg, 24 March 2020. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) today announced that it began 2020 with a well-filled order book for new wind turbines of EUR 5.5 billion, up 43 percent on the previous year (2018: EUR 3.9 billion). In light of this, the Company once again expects a visible rise in sales and a further increasing operating profit.

Guidance for 2020
Subject to the unforeseeable extent and duration of the measures taken worldwide to contain COVID-19 and their economic impact, the Nordex Group anticipates consolidated sales of EUR 4.2 to 4.8 billion for the current financial year in which sales in the second half of the year will exceed those of the first half. The Company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be within a range of EUR 160 to 240 million. These expanded ranges take into account the significant increase in activity and the grown operational challenges this will bring. However, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the Group's business performance in 2020 is subject to significant uncertainty, which primarily result from the action that has already been and has yet to be taken in many countries to contain the virus, and from the spread of the disease itself. It is still too early to conclusively assess the consequences of this new, complex and continuously changing situation. This guidance is based on Nordex's expectation that it will be able to process its strong order book efficiently and without any material interruptions despite the current and possible future measures taken to contain COVID-19. However, should significant disruptions occur in the wake of the pandemic, a correction may be necessary.

Working capital is dependent upon order intake and activity levels. At the end of the year, the working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales is expected to be in negative territory at below zero percent. The Nordex Group has planned at a minimum of EUR 140 million in investments. The final investment amount will ultimately depend on the market situation and the pace in which the supply chain continues to evolve.

Nordex Group closes 2019 in line with its guidance
The annual financial statements presented today confirm the preliminary results published on 9 March 2020 and the fact that the company met its guidance for the 2019 financial year. Consolidated sales increased significantly by 33.6% to EUR 3,284.6 million (2018: EUR 2,459.1 million). The company's EBITDA margin was 3.8 percent (2018: 4.1 percent). The working capital ratio improved significantly from minus 3.8 percent in the previous year to minus 9.1 percent at the end of 2019. Investments increased in line with expectations to EUR 172.5 million (2018: EUR 112.9 million). As a result, free cash flow amounted to EUR minus 126.0 million (2018: EUR 44.0 million).

The Nordex Group still has an equity ratio of 18.6 percent as at the reporting date (31 December 2018: 22.8 percent). This development was primarily driven by the capital increase implemented in October 2019 and the consolidated net loss. However, total assets grew faster than equity, causing the equity ratio to fall. At the end of the year, the Nordex Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 510.0 million, which remains at a good level (31 December 2018: EUR 610.0 million). Net debt amounted to EUR 84.0 million (31 December 2018: EUR 32.5 million).

Installations and service
The Nordex Group installed 938 wind turbines (2018: 828) in 21 countries with a total output of 3.1 GW in 2019 (2018: 2.5 GW). Sales in the Service segment rose by 17.7 percent to EUR 403.2 million (2018: EUR 342.6 million), thus making a 12 percent contribution to overall sales. By the end of the year, Nordex serviced more than 7,760 wind turbines worldwide with total output of 19.6 GW, often on long-term service contracts. In a particularly encouraging development, the Nordex Group convinced a customer of its service expertise as a turbine manufacturer for a 99 MW wind farm in Italy and won the customer back from a third-party provider. The order book in the Service segment rose by 14.4 percent to EUR 2,536.5 million (31 December 2018: EUR 2,217.7 million).

Three new turbine models added to product portfolio
In 2019, the Nordex Group added three new models of the Delta4000 platform to its product portfolio. The N149/5.X and N163/5.X in the 5 MW class are ideally suited to regions with weak and moderate wind speeds and are distinguished by their improved efficiency. The N155/4.5 primarily offers cost benefits in markets with limited grid availability.

"We used the past year to further expand our product portfolio based on the Delta4000 platform and steadily enhance the efficiency of our products. By doing this, we are addressing the different requirements of our customers and international markets around the world. We are also aligning and further developing our global supply chain," said José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.

2019 Sustainability Report presented
The Nordex Group is today publishing its fourth Sustainability Report, which has once again been reviewed by auditing firm PWC, at the same time as the Annual Report. This report explains the latest developments, activities and key figures in the field of sustainability and also contains the consolidated non-financial report. The Nordex Group also presents the progress it has made during the reporting year on the 2019-2021 Sustainability Strategy. In addition, the report includes the process and results of the lifecycle analysis carried out on a wind farm with a new Nordex turbine on the Delta4000 platform during the reporting period.

The Annual Report and the Sustainability Report are now available for download from the Investor Relations section of the company's website under "Publications" (ir.nordex-online.com). The Nordex Group will report its results for the first quarter of 2020 on 11 May 2020.


Nordex Group key financials

(in EUR million) 2019 2018 Change (%)
Sales 3,284.6 2,459.1 33.6
thereof Service segment 403.2 342.6 17.7
EBITDA 123.8 101.7 21.7
EBITDA margin 3.8% 4.1% -0.3 PP
EBIT margin (adjusted for PPA) 0.1% 0.3% -0.2 PP
Consolidated net profit/loss -72.6 -83.9 13.5
Capital expenditure 172.5 112.9 52.8
Free cash flow -126.0 44.0 -
Working capital ratio (31.12.) -9.1% -3.8% -5.3 PP
Liquidity (31.12.) 510.0 609.8 -16.4
Net debt (31.12.) 84.0 32.5 -
Equity ratio (31.12.) 18.6% 22.8% -4.2 PP
Order intake (Projects) 4,415.0 3,637.3 21.4
Order intake (Service) 695.4 543.1 28.0
Order book (Projects) 5,533.9 3,869.1 43.0
Order book (Service) 2,536.5 2,217.7 14.4
 

 

Contact for inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Investor contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE
Tobias Vossberg
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 2502
tvossberg@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE
Rolf Becker
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1892
rbecker@nordex-online.com


24.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004287

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004287  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORDEX SE
02:21aNORDEX : gives 2020 outlook, points to coronavirus risks
RE
02:20aNORDEX SE : The Nordex Group obtains major order for 400 MW from Norway
EQ
02:05aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group began 2020 with turbine order backlog of EUR 5.5 billio..
EQ
03/19NORDEX SE : annual earnings release
03/17NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/13NORDEX SE : OX2 awards the Nordex Group contract for 48 MW wind farm in Sweden
EQ
03/12NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/09Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
03/09NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/09NORDEX : says turbine demand strong; 2019 results miss estimates
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 339 M
EBIT 2019 8,77 M
Net income 2019 -32,4 M
Debt 2019 98,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 604 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,35  €
Last Close Price 5,66  €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-53.15%648
ABB LTD-31.54%34 643
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.51%9 001
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.21%2 692
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-55.45%1 964
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.38.70%1 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group