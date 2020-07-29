Log in
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from Colombia

07/29/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from Colombia

29.07.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Manufacturer to supply 41 x N149/4.0-4.5 turbines

Hamburg, 29 July 2020. The Nordex Group has received an order for the supply of 41 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for a wind farm in Colombia. The order also includes a service agreement for a period of two years with an option to extend initially by three and subsequently a further five years.

The N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a rotor diameter of 149 metres will be installed on site on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres.

The project name and customer are undisclosed.

According to associations, Colombia has considerable wind potential in various regions. On the basis of official figures, 1,278 wind turbine generators were installed in Latin America in 2019, most of them in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Here the Nordex Group was the second-strongest supplier in the region.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 7,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

