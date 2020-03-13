DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: OX2 awards the Nordex Group contract for 48 MW wind farm in Sweden



13.03.2020 / 07:30

Hamburg, 13 March 2020 - The Nordex Group has again received an order from Nordic developer OX2. The Nordex Group will supply 12 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for the 48 MW Ljungbyholm wind farm. The order also includes a premium service of the turbines with a term of 30 years.

The "Ljungbyholm" project will be built near the town of Kalmar in southern Sweden. The Nordex Group installs the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 metres to achieve a high energy yield and not to exceed the total height of 200 meters.

The N149/4.0-4.5 turbines can be flexibly operated in different modes, depending on project requirements. In "Ljungbyholm" the installed capacity of the turbines will be 4.0 MW.

Start of construction of infrastructure works is scheduled to begin this spring, installation of the first components of the wind turbines is scheduled for the beginning of 2021. Once completed in mid-2021, "Ljungbyholm" will feed around 150 GWh of clean electricity into the Swedish grid every year.



"We are delighted that OX2 has again chosen our Delta4000 turbines. This is a proof of confidence in our technology. And the service contract of 30 years is also a clear sign of confidence in our service and maintenance expertise as OEM", says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 6,800 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.



About OX2

OX2 develops, builds and manages renewable power generation. OX2 has taken a leading position in large-scale onshore wind power over the past 15 years, having generated more than 2 GW of wind power in the Nordic region. By constantly increasing access to renewable energy, OX2 is promoting the transition towards a more sustainable future. OX2 has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, Lithuania and France. Its head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden. The sales revenue amount to approx. EUR 470 million. www.ox2.com

