Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE: The Nordex Group obtains major order for 400 MW from Norway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: The Nordex Group obtains major order for 400 MW from Norway

24.03.2020 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 24 March 2020. The Nordex Group has received a large order for 400 MW from Norway using wind turbines in the 5 MW+ class. The Nordex Group will supply and install 72 N149/5.X turbines, with 105 meter steel towers, at the "Øyfjellet" wind farm for a German investor. Following completion of the project in autumn 2021, the Nordex Group will be responsible for full maintenance of the wind turbines on the basis of a Premium Service contract for a minimum period of 20 years, with options to extend this contract up to a total of 30 years.

The "Øyfjellet" project was developed by Eolus Vind, one of the largest developers of wind power in the Nordics. The project is located near the town of Mosjøen in the municipality of Vefsn. This location is characterised by strong wind conditions and cold climate, which provides an excellent fit for the latest 5.X configuration of the Delta4000 technology platform, together with Nordex' anti-icing system. The area with its sparse vegetation lies at mountainous altitudes between 600 - 800 metres above sea level.

Eolus Vind signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alcoa Norway in 2018. Alcoa will purchase the clean electricity generated in the "Oyfjellet" wind farm for 15 years in order to supply power to its aluminium production plant in nearby Mosjøen as well as the electricity needs of the local community.
"We are looking forward to cooperating with Nordex for the construction and operation of one of the most interesting wind power projects in Europe. Nordex flexible technology and experience from challenging Nordic conditions have been key success factors in our evaluation to find the best match for our 400 MW project. Together with Nordex and the investor we will supply the local industry and community with renewable electricity for decades" says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

"With Øyfjellet being such a large and prestigious project, we are delighted that our new customer, Eolus Vind, and the project owner, have decided to select the Nordex Group and, in particular the N149/5.X turbines" says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. "Øyfjellet will be another major project for the European energy transition, employing our Delta4000 technology and will once again demonstrate how economically onshore wind energy can deliver clean electricity close to consumers' needs".

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation. Eolus Vind AB has about 21 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 6,800 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


24.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004125

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004125  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORDEX SE
02:21aNORDEX : gives 2020 outlook, points to coronavirus risks
RE
02:20aNORDEX SE : The Nordex Group obtains major order for 400 MW from Norway
EQ
02:05aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group began 2020 with turbine order backlog of EUR 5.5 billio..
EQ
03/19NORDEX SE : annual earnings release
03/17NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/13NORDEX SE : OX2 awards the Nordex Group contract for 48 MW wind farm in Sweden
EQ
03/12NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/09Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
03/09NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/09NORDEX : says turbine demand strong; 2019 results miss estimates
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 339 M
EBIT 2019 8,77 M
Net income 2019 -32,4 M
Debt 2019 98,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 604 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,35  €
Last Close Price 5,66  €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-53.15%648
ABB LTD-31.54%34 643
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.51%9 001
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.21%2 692
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-55.45%1 964
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.38.70%1 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group