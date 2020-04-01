Log in
Nordex SE: The Nordex Group supplies 51 MW with its 5MW+ rated power turbines in Norway

04/01/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
01.04.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 1 April 2020. The Nordex Group has received another order for its new Delta4000 turbines, with their 5MW+ rated power, in Norway. The manufacturer will supply nine N149/5.X turbines for the "Lutelandet" wind farm. The project was developed by Vestavind Kraft and is owned by Lutelandet Energipark AS, a daughter of the Norwegian municipal utility, SFE Produksjon AS; with its main business area in power generation. The order also includes a Premium Service contract with a production-based availability warranty. The term of the Service contract is five years, with the option to extend the agreement on the same terms and conditions for up to four additional periods of five years.

The 51 MW wind farm will be built on the Island of Lutelandet, approximately 100 km north of the city of Bergen, in South-west Norway. With a hub height of 105 meters, the turbines will take advantage of the local steady medium wind speeds, which hail from the west coast and tend to average around 7.4 m/s. Installation of the first turbines is scheduled for mid-2021, and after completion at the end of that year, Lutelandet will generate 150 GWh clean electricity per year.

"We are pleased to have SFE Produksjon AS as a new customer. This highlights the fact that the Nordex Group once again is the first choice among many energy suppliers and municipal utilities," says Patxi Landa CSO of the Nordex Group.

About Sogn og Fjordane Energi
Sogn og Fjordane Energi is one of the largest energy companies in the Vestland region. The company includes three subsidiaries and has a total of 250 employees. In 2018, the annual revenue was NOK 1 681 mill. SFE Produksjon is the production subsidiary with an energy production of 2 TWh. They are currently constructing two additional hydropower projects as well as two wind power plants.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 6,800 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


01.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1012125

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012125  01.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
