Nordex : With Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE the Nordex Group brings the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to the wind farm

09/02/2019 | 04:07am EDT
02.09.2019, Press release

With Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE the Nordex Group brings the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to the wind farm

Hamburg, 2 September 2019. The management and visualisation software (SCADA) is a key component of wind turbine generators. The system controls and manages the wind turbines and the wind farm in order to ensure a maximum yield. With Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE the Nordex Group now offers the next generation of their operations control system on the basis of a virtual, hardware-independent automatic solution. Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE is based on an IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform jointly developed with Software AG and its Cumulocity IoT solution.

In order to keep the cost of energy as low as possible wind farms have to be operated at the best possible performance and availability levels. This can be achieved when each individual turbine is constantly adjusted by the SCADA system for interaction with other turbines in the wind farm, the ongoing wind data processed in real time, as well as the local grid conditions. These standard conditions are fulfilled by the current proven Nordex Control 2 SCADA system. In addition to this, the new Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE offers the possibility of accessing and displaying more data as well as including other components of the wind farm - such as the substation or battery storage. As this is a virtual solution, the new SCADA system can also be applied to other wind farm components to be added later. It is fully hardware-independent and thus future-proof as it also operates on future generations of server hardware.

With the standard IIoT platform data and processes can be used both centrally and decentral. As an 'on-premise solution', Nordex OS™ Control Center is used to collect all data worldwide centrally in Hamburg, Germany.

For example, the Nordex OS™ Control Center can automatically check the parameters of each individual turbine and each connected wind farm component for plausibility.

Optional multiply redundant systems ensure that the Nordex Group has an availability of 99.9% for the Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE. The system stores data for up to five years. Parallel servers ensure interruption-free operation without data loss in the event of the outage of a complete server unit.

The Nordex Group offers the Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE for its turbines of the Delta and Delta4000 series and it can also be used for older turbine generations. The Nordex Group will equip the first wind farms with Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE in 2020.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:06:15 UTC
