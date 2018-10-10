Log in
NORDEX SE
Nordex : again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW

10/10/2018

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
10.10.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW

Hamburg, 10 October 2018. The Nordex Group has closed the third quarter of 2018 with an order intake of 974 megawatts (MW), increasing the volume of firm orders in year-on-year comparison almost by a factor five (Q3/2017: 203.4 MW).

Recently the company received orders in the United States containing 122 AW 125 and AW 132 turbines of differing installed capacities. The total order volume in North America in the third quarter is at 405 MW.

Moreover, the Nordex Group has booked a project for 99 MW in Argentina, as well as two large orders totalling 252 MW in South Africa.

In the same period, demand in Europe amounted to 218 MW. Here, the strongest individual markets were Germany, Belgium, France and Finland. In Finland, the Nordex Group succeeded in obtaining its first larger order for the new N149/4.0-4.5 amounting to 81 MW.

"With close to 1 GW order intake in Q3, the Nordex Group has been able to show a very solid and stable new order performance over four consecutive quarters now. This is a result of our sound global footprint enabling us to serve our customers swiftly and flexibly in all markets. Initial projects for our new N149/4.0-4.5 turbine also show that our product development strategy is taking effect," comments José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.

On the product side, new business is largely focussed on the AW125, AW132 and N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. Overall, this year the Nordex Group has already received firm orders amounting to more than 3,070 MW.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has about 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.


For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com


Contact for investors:

Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


10.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731703  10.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
