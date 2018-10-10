Nordex : again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW



10.10.2018 / 07:30

Hamburg, 10 October 2018. The Nordex Group has closed the third quarter of 2018 with an order intake of 974 megawatts (MW), increasing the volume of firm orders in year-on-year comparison almost by a factor five (Q3/2017: 203.4 MW).

Recently the company received orders in the United States containing 122 AW 125 and AW 132 turbines of differing installed capacities. The total order volume in North America in the third quarter is at 405 MW.

Moreover, the Nordex Group has booked a project for 99 MW in Argentina, as well as two large orders totalling 252 MW in South Africa.

In the same period, demand in Europe amounted to 218 MW. Here, the strongest individual markets were Germany, Belgium, France and Finland. In Finland, the Nordex Group succeeded in obtaining its first larger order for the new N149/4.0-4.5 amounting to 81 MW.

"With close to 1 GW order intake in Q3, the Nordex Group has been able to show a very solid and stable new order performance over four consecutive quarters now. This is a result of our sound global footprint enabling us to serve our customers swiftly and flexibly in all markets. Initial projects for our new N149/4.0-4.5 turbine also show that our product development strategy is taking effect," comments José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.

On the product side, new business is largely focussed on the AW125, AW132 and N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. Overall, this year the Nordex Group has already received firm orders amounting to more than 3,070 MW.



