NORDEX SE
Nordex : builds first larger wind farm with new N149 turbines in Finland

10/04/2018

Hamburg, 4 October 2018. In September, the Nordex Group has received an order from project developer Neoen, for the installation of the 81 MW wind farm 'Hedet'. The project comprises 18 turbines from the new N149/4.0-4.5 series, which the Nordex Group is to install for its customer on a turnkey basis. Once all the turbines have been set up, the two companies are to collaborate over the long term and have concluded a Premium Service contract covering a period of fifteen years.

'This first large order for the N149/4.0-4.5 with a long-term service contract is a very positive sign for the acceptance of our latest turbine generation in the market,' says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.

Nordex will shortly be starting the preparatory work, such as road and foundation works. The first turbine is to be set up in mid-2019 and the wind farm will be connected to the grid in the course of the year.

'Hedet' lies in the west of Finland, near the town of Närpes, 15 kilometres from the coast of the Bothnian Bay. At the low to medium wind site the hub heights of the turbines will be 135 metres.

In September 2018 Google and Neoen signed a contract (Corporate PPA) for the purchase of wind power from 'Hedet' to supply a data centre.

Neoen - a profile

Founded in 2008, Neoen is France's and one of the world's leading independent producers (IPP) of renewable energy. With a current capacity of almost 2 GW already in operation or under construction, and a further 1 GW of projects formally awarded and secured, Neoen has doubled its size in over just 24 months. Neoen is active in France, Australia, El Salvador, Zambia, Jamaica, Portugal, Mexico, Mozambique, Finland and Argentina and has assets in more than 15 countries. It operates Europe's most powerful solar PV farm (300 MW in Cestas, France) and the world's largest lithiumion power reserve in Hornsdale, Australia (100 MW/129 MWh storage capacity). At the end of 2017, Neoen won one of the largest (375 MW) and the most competitive solar project in Mexico. Neoen's main shareholders are Impala (owned by Jacques Veyrat), the Capenergie II and Capenergie 3 funds (managed by Omnes Capital) and Bpifrance. Neoen is targeting 5 GW capacity in operation and under construction by 2021.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has about 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:12:06 UTC
