Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : continues its successful sales in Turkey with new orders totalling 248 MW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:20am EST

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group continues its successful sales in Turkey with new orders totalling 248 MW

13.11.2019 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 13. November 2019. Since entering the Turkish market in 2007, the Nordex Group has installed more than 2.03 GW of wind capacity there, representing a market share of almost 27 per cent. Now the company has again received orders from this country on the Bosporus: for its long-standing customer Boydak Enerji, the Nordex Group will supply 21 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a rated capacity of 4.8 MW each for the "Ömerli" wind farm. On top of this, Boydak Enerji has ordered an additional 22 N117/3675 turbines for the "Sibel" project. Both orders include Premium Service for the machines for a period of 10 years.

The future 110.8 MW "Ömerli" wind farm will be built near Istanbul. The Nordex Group will build "Sibel", with a total capacity of 80.9 MW, in the Aegean region between Izmir and Manisa.

"Since 2013, Boydak Enerji has been using turbines from the Nordex Group in the Canta RES wind farm. By once again opting for our technology, as well as for our latest turbine generation, our partner has shown that our turbines meet its expectations," comments Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

In addition to these two contracts, a utility has ordered 14 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a rated capacity of 4.8 MW for a 67 MW wind farm in the Marmara region. The order includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 10 years as well.

For years now, the Nordex Group has been purchasing major turbine components in Turkey in order to increase added value there. Customers benefit from a higher feed-in remuneration if the rotor blades, anchor cages, towers and generators, among other components, are produced locally.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

The Boydak Holding - a profile
Boydak Holding is a leading conglomerate in Turkey, which operates in the areas of furniture, home textiles, and energy, among others. The Boydak Holding, based in Kayseri has evolved into one of Turkey's foremost business entities, a vertically integrated manufacturing, retailing and financial enterprise. The Boydak Holding operates in 8 sectors with 35 companies.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910759

 
End of News DGAP News Service

910759  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
04:37aWind turbine maker Nordex's loss widens under margin pressure
RE
01:20aNORDEX : continues its successful sales in Turkey with new orders totalling 248 ..
EQ
01:05aNORDEX : ???????Nordex confirms 2019 guidance
EQ
11/08German wind turbine maker Enercon to cut 3,000 jobs - newspaper
RE
11/05NORDEX : manufactures its 1000th concrete tower for its own wind turbines
PU
11/05NORDEX : manufactures its 1000th concrete tower for its own wind turbines
EQ
10/15NORDEX : records incoming orders of 1.7 gigawatts in third quarter of 2019
PU
10/15NORDEX : records incoming orders of 1.7 gigawatts in third quarter of 2019
EQ
10/11NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
10/10NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 352 M
EBIT 2019 20,1 M
Net income 2019 -23,3 M
Debt 2019 87,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 1 208 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,37  €
Last Close Price 11,32  €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE65.17%1 337
ABB LTD16.13%46 121
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.39%9 402
ABB INDIA LTD10.85%4 366
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-8.99%3 493
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group