Nordex : is close to selling European development pipeline to RWE
07/31/2020 | 12:19pm EDT
German wind turbine maker Nordex SE said it was in exclusive talks with utility RWE to sell its European wind and photovoltaic project development pipeline for gross proceeds of 402.5 million euros (363.6 million pounds).
The prospective deal, which is expected to close during the last quarter of 2020, covers about 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity, of which about 1.8 GW is in France, and a 0.1 GW solar energy pipeline, Nordex said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)