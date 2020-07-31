Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : is close to selling European development pipeline to RWE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

German wind turbine maker Nordex SE said it was in exclusive talks with utility RWE to sell its European wind and photovoltaic project development pipeline for gross proceeds of 402.5 million euros (363.6 million pounds).

The prospective deal, which is expected to close during the last quarter of 2020, covers about 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity, of which about 1.8 GW is in France, and a 0.1 GW solar energy pipeline, Nordex said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDEX SE 0.06% 8.775 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
RWE AG 0.22% 31.98 Delayed Quote.16.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORDEX SE
12:19pNORDEX : is close to selling European development pipeline to RWE
RE
11:45aNORDEX : announces potential sale of its European wind and photovoltaic developm..
EQ
07/30NORDEX : builds wind farm for its new customer UKA for the first time
PU
07/29NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order from Colombia
EQ
07/21NORDEX : started its Construction Skills Development Programme in Roggeveld, Sou..
PU
07/16NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/16NORDEX : receives orders of 888 megawatts in the second quarter of 2020
EQ
07/14NORDEX SE : VSB Group places order with the Nordex Group for 40 MW in Finland
EQ
07/10NORDEX : obtains major order for 312 MW from Spain
EQ
06/26NORDEX SE : Nordex Group to build factory for concrete towers in Spain
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 161 M 4 925 M 4 925 M
Net income 2020 -26,4 M -31,3 M -31,3 M
Net Debt 2020 277 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 936 M 1 102 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 496
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,35 €
Last Close Price 8,77 €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-27.40%1 102
ABB LTD-1.16%54 011
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.64%10 326
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-21.22%3 152
ABB INDIA LIMITED-30.30%2 453
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.3.82%1 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group