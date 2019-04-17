Nordex : posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019



17.04.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nordex Group posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019



Hamburg, 17 April 2019. The Nordex Group today announced that it recorded continued strong demand for its wind turbine systems in the first three months of 2019, with customers ordering turbines generating a total output of 1,035 megawatts (MW) for wind farms in 13 countries. The latest Delta4000 series accounts for more than 35 percent of the turbines ordered.

In addition to the major projects previously announced and other smaller and medium-sized projects, particularly in Germany and France, the Nordex Group received an order from a regular customer at the end of March for the supply of a 198 MW wind farm in Latin America. Europe accounts for 41 percent of the total order volume in the first quarter, Latin America for 44 percent and Australia (Rest of World region) for 15 percent.

José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group, explained: "We continue to see strong demand for our wind turbines. Particular interest is being triggered by the Delta4000 series, which we managed to sell for the first time outside Europe, specifically in Australia and Argentina, in the first quarter."



About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, with plants in Argentina and Mexico to be added soon. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.



Contact for inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com