Nordex : posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019

04/17/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019

17.04.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019
 

Hamburg, 17 April 2019. The Nordex Group today announced that it recorded continued strong demand for its wind turbine systems in the first three months of 2019, with customers ordering turbines generating a total output of 1,035 megawatts (MW) for wind farms in 13 countries. The latest Delta4000 series accounts for more than 35 percent of the turbines ordered.

In addition to the major projects previously announced and other smaller and medium-sized projects, particularly in Germany and France, the Nordex Group received an order from a regular customer at the end of March for the supply of a 198 MW wind farm in Latin America. Europe accounts for 41 percent of the total order volume in the first quarter, Latin America for 44 percent and Australia (Rest of World region) for 15 percent.

José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group, explained: "We continue to see strong demand for our wind turbines. Particular interest is being triggered by the Delta4000 series, which we managed to sell for the first time outside Europe, specifically in Australia and Argentina, in the first quarter."
 

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, with plants in Argentina and Mexico to be added soon. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

Contact for inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Investor contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 800901

 
End of News DGAP News Service

800901  17.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800901&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 323 M
EBIT 2019 9,22 M
Net income 2019 -24,5 M
Debt 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 1 424 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,3 €
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE93.65%1 611
ABB LTD5.99%42 868
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED35.83%12 936
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC23.11%4 728
ABB INDIA LTD6.47%4 340
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 114
