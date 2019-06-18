Nordex : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA



18.06.2019 / 07:30

Hamburg, 18 June 2019. The Nordex Group has signed a contract with the North American subsidiary of the French energy group Engie S.A. to supply and install 100 turbines of the AW3000 series. The project will use the AW140/3000 on an 82 meter tower, which represents the largest swept area wind turbine available in the marketplace with a tip height below 500 feet.



The turbines are to be delivered in 2020 and installed in the 300 MW "Prairie Hill" project, near to the town of Mart in Texas.

"We are pleased to be working with a new and important international customer, Engie, and we are bringing technology to the table that enables the lowest cost of energy solution, one which is perfectly suited to the conditions of their Texas project," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and in Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

