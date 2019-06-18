Log in
NORDEX SE

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/18 02:15:09 am
12.675 EUR   +2.63%
NORDEX : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA
EQ
06/12NORDEX : obtains order for 93 MW from Spain
EQ
06/11NORDEX : wins 94 MW project in Poland
EQ
Nordex : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA

06/18/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA

18.06.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 June 2019. The Nordex Group has signed a contract with the North American subsidiary of the French energy group Engie S.A. to supply and install 100 turbines of the AW3000 series. The project will use the AW140/3000 on an 82 meter tower, which represents the largest swept area wind turbine available in the marketplace with a tip height below 500 feet.

The turbines are to be delivered in 2020 and installed in the 300 MW "Prairie Hill" project, near to the town of Mart in Texas.

"We are pleased to be working with a new and important international customer, Engie, and we are bringing technology to the table that enables the lowest cost of energy solution, one which is perfectly suited to the conditions of their Texas project," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and in Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 825937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

825937  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
