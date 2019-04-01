Log in
Nordex : receives big-ticket contract for Delta4000 Turbines in Argentina

04/01/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives big-ticket contract for Delta4000 Turbines in Argentina

01.04.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Power producer orders 38 turbines with a combined capacity of 166 MW

Hamburg, 1 April 2019 - The Nordex Group has received a major order from Argentina at the end of March. For the first time, the Group is supplying turbines from its Delta4000 series to an overseas destination. The pooled project is "Chubut Norte II, III & IV". Moreover, the Group will be providing multi-year service for the wind farm.

The contract for the "Chubut Norte II, III & IV" wind farm has been awarded by the leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) company in Argentina, Genneia, for which the Nordex Group is currently installing the Argentinean Pomona I & II projects (113,1 MW). Located in the southern Province of Chubut near Puerto Madryn, the new-ordered 166.4 MW wind farm will be composed of 38 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with an installed capacity of 4.380 MW each. Installation of the turbines is scheduled for the third quarter of 2019.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


01.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 793703

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793703  01.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
