Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:38am EDT
05.09.2019, Press release

Nordex Group receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Europe

Hamburg, 5 September 2019. The Nordex Group continues to benefit from its broad global market position. In addition to the recently reported projects from Spain and Scotland, the manufacturer has secured further projects in Europe for more than 195 MW in recent weeks. Twelve different customers - including project developers, utilities and citizen wind farms - from Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, France, Germany and Croatia, have ordered N100/3000, N117/3600, N117/3900, N131/3300 and N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. Construction of the projects will start in 2019 and 2020.

Globally, the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine of the latest turbine platform Delta4000 has once again been the 'bestseller' in recent weeks. Since the launch of the N149/4.0-4.5, the Nordex Group has received orders for this turbine type amounting to more than 1.95 GW worldwide. Of this, 819 MW were for projects in Europe, 806 MW in North America and 328 MW across Latin America and Australia.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:36:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
02:38aNORDEX : receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Europe
PU
01:35aNORDEX : ???????Nordex Group receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Eu..
EQ
09/04GIANT OF EFFICIENCY : VSB and Nordex Group commission 4.5 MW wind turbine
PU
09/03STRONG PERFORMER : the Nordex Group scores with N133 order for subsidy free proj..
EQ
09/02NORDEX : With Nordex OS™ SCADA EDGE the Nordex Group brings the Industrial..
PU
08/29NORDEX : receives type certificate for the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine from TÜV SÜD
PU
08/14NORDEX : launches 163 metre rotor for the Delta4000 5.X
EQ
08/14NORDEX : preparing for high installation volume in the second half of the year
EQ
08/08NORDEX : receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW
PU
08/08NORDEX : receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 329 M
EBIT 2019 13,6 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M
Debt 2019 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -26,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 876 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,99  €
Last Close Price 9,07  €
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE19.04%966
ABB LTD-1.07%39 950
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.45%9 690
ABB INDIA LTD-0.52%3 906
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-35.50%2 478
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group