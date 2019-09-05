Nordex : receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Europe

05.09.2019, Press release

Nordex Group receives contracts for projects over 195 MW from Europe

Hamburg, 5 September 2019. The Nordex Group continues to benefit from its broad global market position. In addition to the recently reported projects from Spain and Scotland, the manufacturer has secured further projects in Europe for more than 195 MW in recent weeks. Twelve different customers - including project developers, utilities and citizen wind farms - from Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, France, Germany and Croatia, have ordered N100/3000, N117/3600, N117/3900, N131/3300 and N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. Construction of the projects will start in 2019 and 2020.

Globally, the N149/4.0-4.5 turbine of the latest turbine platform Delta4000 has once again been the 'bestseller' in recent weeks. Since the launch of the N149/4.0-4.5, the Nordex Group has received orders for this turbine type amounting to more than 1.95 GW worldwide. Of this, 819 MW were for projects in Europe, 806 MW in North America and 328 MW across Latin America and Australia.

