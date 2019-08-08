Log in
Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/09 11:35:21 am
9.915 EUR   -3.64%
NORDEX : receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW
PU
08/08NORDEX : receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW
EQ
08/05NORDEX : receives order for 269 MW from USA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW

08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT
08.08.2019, Press release

The Nordex Group receives new orders in Spain for 67 MW

Hamburg, 8 August 2019. The Nordex Group has notched up another success in Spain: the Alfanar Group has commissioned the manufacturer to supply and install 22 turbines for two wind farms with a total of 67.2 MW. Both orders also include full service for a period of 20 years.

The two wind farms are to be built in the province of Albacete in Castilla-La Mancha, approx. 300 kilometres to the south-east of Madrid. The 'Barrax' wind farm will include ten AW140/3000 and three AW132/3300 turbines. For the 'Chinchilla' wind farm, Nordex will provide eight AW140/3000 machines and one AW132/3300 turbine. The turbines will be installed on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 metres, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2020.

'We are delighted that the Alfanar Group has chosen our technology,' says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. 'Alfanar is very experienced in the wind industry and we are proud of the cooperation.'

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 309 M
EBIT 2019 13,6 M
Net income 2019 -25,3 M
Debt 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 962 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,68  €
Last Close Price 9,94  €
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE30.70%1 079
ABB LTD-5.51%38 606
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.81%9 412
ABB INDIA LTD4.35%4 197
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-40.26%2 272
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.11%1 337
