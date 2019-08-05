Nordex : receives order for 269 MW from USA

Log in
08/05/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives order for 269 MW from USA

05.08.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group receives order for 269 MW from USA
 

  • Another major order for turbines from the Delta4000 platform.


Hamburg, 5 August 2019. The Nordex Group has received another large order for the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series. The order includes a total of 56 turbines as well as a two-years service contract for a project in the United States.

Installation of this project in the North of the USA is scheduled to start in summer 2020. The machines are to be operated in the 4.8 MW mode and are to be supplied in the "Cold Climate" version. This option offers an extended operating range enabling the turbines to operate down to an outside temperature of -30 degrees Celsius.

"After recording significant new business with our N149/4.0-4.5 in the USA in the course of this year, this new order underlines the continuing strong demand from customers for our turbines of the Delta4000 generation," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.


The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

 


05.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 851371

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851371  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
