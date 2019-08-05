Nordex : receives order for 269 MW from USA

Hamburg, 05. August 2019. The Nordex Group has received another large order for the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series. The order includes a total of 56 turbines as well as a two-years service contract for a project in the United States.

Installation of this project in the North of the USA is scheduled to start in summer 2020. The machines are to be operated in the 4.8 MW mode and are to be supplied in the 'Cold Climate' version. This option offers an extended operating range enabling the turbines to operate down to an outside temperature of -30 degrees Celsius.

'After recording significant new business with our N149/4.0-4.5 in the USA in the course of this year, this new order underlines the continuing strong demand from customers for our turbines of the Delta4000 generation,' says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.