Nordex : receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile



25.02.2020 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, February 25, 2020. The Nordex Group has received a large order for building a wind farm with turbines from the Delta4000 generation in Chile. The 156 MW wind farm will comprise 33 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. In addition to this, the customer has opted for the Premium Service for a period of 15 years.

The wind farm is located 30 kilometres to the north of the Puerto Varas city in the Los Lagos region. The turbines will be installed on 145 meter tubular steel towers in order to take maximum advantage of the wind conditions prevailing there. After its completion 2021 the wind farm will be able to supply 180,000 households with clean electricity.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 6,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

