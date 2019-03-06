Log in
NORDEX SE

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/06 02:30:00 am
Nordex : receives orders from Luxembourg and Italy

03/06/2019 | 01:35am EST
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex receives orders from Luxembourg and Italy

06.03.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 March 2019. The Nordex Group has received its first order from Luxembourg, for a 23 MW project. The manufacturer will be supplying seven N131/3300 turbines for the "Wincrange" wind farm. The customer is PW34 S.a.r.l., a project development company based in Derenbach. In addition, the Nordex Group has concluded a Premium Service Agreement covering 20 years.

Moderate IEC Class IIIa winds prevail at the site in the municipality of Wincrange, in the north of Luxembourg. The N131/3300 turbine is specifically designed for such low wind speeds. In spite of the high installed capacity, the sound power levels do not exceed 103 dB (A). Furthermore, the turbines are run in sound-optimised mode to ensure that they are able to operate at this particularly sound-critical location.

Work on laying the cables in the "Wincrange" wind farm has already been completed and foundation construction is due to start in April. Turbine installation is scheduled to begin at the end of 2019, with grid connection planned for February 2020.

Furthermore, the Nordex Group has achieved another major success in Italy. A project developer has opted for seven N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. A Premium Service Agreement for a period of two years is also part of the contract.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


06.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784233  06.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
